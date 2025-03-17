PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) / Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: GMMCO India, a CK Birla company, today announced the inauguration of its fully operational service and supply hubs at Butibori and Hingna, Nagpur. These integrated facilities feature world-class repair, rebuild, and parts distribution hubs, playing a crucial role in supporting customers across India, with a focus on Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Goa. The facilities were inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India.

Spread across 14 acres, the Butibori and Hingna facilities are strategically positioned to provide advanced service infrastructure, comprehensive component and machine rebuilding capabilities, and a high-efficiency parts warehouse--offering a one-stop solution for customer needs. At the launch of the Butibori facility, Chandrasekhar V, Managing Director, GMMCO India, stated:

"This is a proud moment for us. Over the last decade, we have been growing at a steady pace, and this expansion is a testament to our commitment to a customer-first approach and operational efficiency. Our vision is to provide the right service to our customers in the shortest possible time, and the Butibori and Hingna facilities will help us achieve this goal."

He further added:

"The company has enhanced its Machine Rebuild Center (MRC) and Component Rebuild Center (CRC) to strengthen our presence across India. With this expansion, we are reinforcing our role in driving India's infrastructure growth. By enhancing equipment longevity, reducing downtime, and ensuring sustainable development in key sectors like mining, construction, energy, and transportation, we are actively contributing to the nation's economic progress and industrial self-reliance."

Facility Highlights:

Butibori MRC Facility (10 acres, 1,40,000 sq. ft.)

* Hub Warehouse: Manages 30,000+ line items and processes 45,000 transactions per month.

* Advanced Digitalized Warehouse Management System (WMS) ensures 24-48 hour parts delivery, enhancing equipment uptime.

* Stockyard Capacity: Can hold 100 machines.

* Rebuild/Repair Capacity: 150 machines and 750 hydraulic cylinders annually.

* Hydraulic Hose Assembly: Capacity to produce 24,000 assemblies per annum.

Hingna CRC Facility (4 acres, 74,000 sq. ft.)

* Component Rebuild & Testing Facility:

* 750 engines and 400 transmissions can be rebuilt/overhauled annually.

* NABL-Accredited SOS Lab can test 2,10,000 used oil samples for condition monitoring and preventive maintenance.

With 250+ skilled personnel, cutting-edge infrastructure, and seamless integration of service, parts, and rebuild capabilities, the Butibori and Hingna facilities will enhance service response times, reduce repair turnaround, improve parts availability, and enable proactive machine health management. This integrated approach will help customers lower total ownership costs, extend machine life, and ensure projects remain on schedule.

About GMMCO Ltd

GMMCO, a Rs5000+ crore enterprise and part of the CK Birla Group, has been a trusted partner in the construction, energy, mining, and transportation sectors since 1967. With a legacy of over three decades as an exclusive partner of Caterpillar, GMMCO has grown into one of the top global Caterpillar dealers, delivering world-class products backed by strong product support and project management expertise.

The company aspires to surpass the USD 1 billion revenue target by 2028, driven by a highly capable team of 2600+ employees and a deep commitment to technology, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. GMMCO has forged strategic alliances with industry leaders like Schneider Electric and JLG to broaden its product range and unlock new avenues for growth. Strengthening its innovation capabilities, the company has also established GMMCO Technology Services (GTS), specializing in advanced equipment design and mining consultancy through its joint venture with German firm Hauhinco.

Recognized as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years, GMMCO remains dedicated to excellence, innovation, and people-centric growth.

This milestone also coincides with Caterpillar's 100-year anniversary, marking a century of engineering excellence, innovation, and service in the heavy equipment industry.

