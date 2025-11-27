VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: NIYARA India continues to rise as one of the country's most compelling premium fashion brands, celebrated for designs that move effortlessly and transition across various occasions, from laid-back brunches to elevated cocktail nights and refined receptions. With silhouettes that adapt, fabrics that flatter, and detailing that transitions with ease, NIYARA is shaping a new era of fashion where one outfit can power multiple moments with confidence and style.

Built on the belief that luxury should be both expressive and accessible, the brand's occasion-fluid design philosophy has resonated deeply with India's modern, fashion-forward women. This clarity of vision has powered extraordinary momentum. Compared to the first half of the financial year, NIYARA India has achieved over 10X growth, reflecting a sharp upward trajectory that continues to strengthen month after month, an achievement driven by customer trust and the brand's unwavering commitment to quality, design excellence, and elevated experiences.

As part of this continued expansion, NIYARA India proudly introduces the NIYARA Creator Circle, a first-of-its-kind community designed to celebrate creativity at every level. The Creator Circle invites customers themselves to become creators, storytellers, and collaborators. Customers stand a chance to co-create with the brand, appear on NIYARA India's official website and Instagram handle, and be featured in campaigns that spotlight real voices and real style.

This initiative reflects NIYARA's belief that fashion becomes more meaningful when it is shaped by the people who wear it. The Creator Circle is not just a platform; it is an inclusive space where customers can step into the spotlight, influence trends, and become part of the brand's cultural narrative.

Alongside its digital presence, NIYARA India continues to expand its reach through leading marketplaces. The brand is now available on Myntra and AJIO, making its signature occasion-ready style accessible to women across India who seek elevated fashion that fits effortlessly into their lifestyle.

"At NIYARA, we've always believed in empowering women to express themselves through fashion that feels premium yet effortless," said Manasi Shetty, Director & CEO of NIYARA India. "Our growth and the love we've received reinforce our purpose, to create fashion that moves with today's woman and to build a community that grows with us."

With its refined aesthetics, customer-first approach, and dynamic creator initiatives, NIYARA India continues to establish itself as a credible, design-led, and rapidly growing name in the modern fashion landscape.

About NIYARA India

NIYARA India is a premium women's fashion brand offering couture-inspired yet accessible occasion wear. Known for its refined silhouettes, global aesthetics, and modern Indian sensibility, the brand empowers women to feel confident and stylish across celebrations, evenings, brunches, and special events. NIYARA India is available on its official website, Myntra, and AJIO.

As Black Friday approaches, Niyara India opens its doors to exclusive, limited-time pricing across select occasion-ready styles, an invitation that fashion lovers may want to act on quickly. The pieces you've been eyeing are now closer than ever.

