New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Mining major NMDC and RailTel Corporation of India have entered into an agreement covering information and communications technology (ICT) and digital transformation services of NMDC, both at its corporate offices and mining complexes.

NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Deb said that this partnership would focus on optimal utilisation of resources and build mineral accountability, paving the way for a robust digital transformation in the mining sector. He said as India's leading miner, NMDC, had been an early adopter of automation and digitalisation and added that their collaboration with RailTel will accelerate this journey that the company is already on.

An MoU was signed by NMDC GM H Sundaram Prabhu and RailTel Executive Director Manohar Raja at NMDC's headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday.

NMDC Director for Finance Amitava Mukherjee said that RailTel would provide consultancy, project management and execution services that will enhance efficiency and transparency and said it was a huge step forward to keep NMDC in the top league. (ANI)

