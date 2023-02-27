New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Onions worth USD 523.8 million were exported during April-December 2022, a 16.3 per cent increase on a yearly basis, and there is no ban on its export from India, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

Currently, there is no restriction or prohibition on the export of onions, and the trade policy of onions is under the 'Free' category.

"There is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate. Infact, from July-December 2022, onion exports have consistently been above the USD 40 million mark every month, benefiting our Annadatas," Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in reply to an Opposition parliamentarian's question on the overall onion trade policy.

"The policy support and reforms of the Modi Govt. have helped farmers increase yield and quality of produce. Maharashtra prides itself in being a major contributor to India's onion exports," Goyal said in the tweet.

Notably, only the export of onion seed is 'Restricted', and that too is permitted under authorisation from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Meanwhile, the government maintained a buffer stock of 2.5 lakh metric tonne (LMT) in the financial year 2022-23, in case needed for market intervention.

Owing to the perishable nature of the crop, and the gap between rabi and kharif crops, onion prices often rise during the months of September to December. (ANI)

