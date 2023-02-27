Elizabeth Taylor's personal has been much discussed and criticised. But that doesn't take away from her work. In her career spanning six decades, the actress has delivered several powerful performances. She was a committed actress and always believed in working for her roles. So today on her birth anniversary, we decided to talk about her movies that fans have ranked the highest on IMDb. Elizabeth Taylor Birth Anniversary: From A Place in the Sun to Cleopatra, 9 of the Actress’ Best Movie Quotes to Check Out!.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

Rating: 8

An intelligent couple welcomes another couple for a late-night drink session and secrets start spilling out. Taylor was Martha here, a woman who has an unflattering figure and heavy makeup. She is brutal, cruel and yet manages to put her pain across to the audience in the final reveal.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Rating: 7.9

Elizabeth Taylor was the Cat in the film. Sharp, scheming, mindful and gorgeous. She played a wild wife to a husband who doesn't like her at all.

A Place in the Sun (1951)

Rating: 7.7

It takes immense talent to stand out in a movie where your role is more on the sidelines. In fact, Elizabeth's seductress act here was to catch the attention of the viewers but she manages to leave an impact even then.

Giant (1956)

Ranking: 7.6

Giant is considered Taylor's breakthrough film where her role of Leslie navigates a husband fixated on his legacy and a Ranch hand pursuing her.

National Velvet (1944)

Ranking: 7.3

Taylor is a young girl who wants to win a race with her horse. It's a sweet movie of determination and success where Taylor emerges successful in every way.

Little Women (1949)

Ranking: 7.2

Elizabeth Taylor played the snobbish and selfish Amy Merch and you can imagine how wonderful she was in the part.

Father of the Bride (1950)

Ranking: 7.1

Before Steve Martin's movie left everyone amazed, it was Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor's domain. What stands out here is the scenes between the father Tracy and the bride Taylor.

Cleopatra (1963)

Ranking: 7

Cleopatra made noise for several reasons and none of it is for the performances. Many remember Taylor from her turn as the Queen of Egypt.

Ivanhoe (1952)

Ranking 6.7

Taylor wasn't too fond of Rebecca, her character in this film but it turned out to be a huge success.

BUtterfield 8 (1960)

Rating: 6.3

Taylor won her first Oscar for this film where she is having an affair with a married man. Apparently, the actress hated this film but clearly, she did a great job to win an Academy award for it.

