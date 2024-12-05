NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: After the tremendous success of its previous Property Carnivals in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, NoBroker, India's first proptech unicorn, is bringing its highly anticipated Property Carnival to Pune on 7th and 8th December 2024. Homebuyers in Pune now have an exceptional opportunity to explore an array of exclusive property offers, exciting deals, and financing options from over a dozen top-tier developers in the real estate industry under one roof.

The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Hinjewadi Wakad Road, Pune, on December 7th and 8th and promises to be the ultimate destination for homebuyers looking to find their dream homes with unbeatable perks.

Event Highlights

Homebuyers visiting the NoBroker Property Carnival will enjoy a range of exclusive offers and benefits, including white goods up to Rs 4 lakhs, no GST payment, free Oxford Golf membership for 25 years, MG Comet car for every customer who books on the spot, and gold vouchers of up to Rs 5 lakhs. The event is expected to have a massive footfall of 1,000+ buyers over the course of the weekend after similar astounding success in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai which witnessed similar footfalls and over 100 property bookings on the spot.

Customers will also have the opportunity to choose from lucrative payment schemes such as:

* Fixed EMI starting at Rs33,333 for 30 months* 5:95 Payment Scheme - Pay 5% now and enjoy an EMI holiday until December 2026* Moratorium for 24 months* Bullet Payment Plan - Special pricing for selective units (Pay 9% now, with the next payment due after 6 months)

Leading developers from the real estate industry such as Godrej Properties, Kotle Patil, Shapoorji Pallonji, Mahindra Lifespaces, Rohan Builders, Platinum Developers, Dosti Realty, and more will showcase their top properties at the event.

NoBroker is committed to offering homebuyers not just great deals with professional guidance but a seamless experience through technological solutions. Special benefits are available exclusively for NoBroker customers who book on during the carnival. Whether you're a first time home-buyer looking for your dream home or an investor looking to get good returns from real estate, this carnival has you covered.

Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of NoBroker said, "Homebuying is a big decision and our experts would help customers make the right decision. This is the perfect opportunity for Pune homebuyers to explore a wide range of properties from some of the best developers in the market, all while taking advantage of exceptional offers. Whether you are looking for a 2BHK, 3BHK, or 4BHK property, flexible payment schemes, loan options, there is something for everyone at the NoBroker Property Carnival. We at NoBroker wish to make the dream of owning a home come true for our customers. The offers at this carnival are designed to make home-buying more affordable and rewarding."

NoBroker.com, India's first proptech unicorn, is a tech-driven, brokerage-free real estate platform that streamlines real estate transactions. A comprehensive solution for all property-related needs, it reduces information asymmetry in India's real estate sector with cutting-edge technology. It supports users through their entire journey, from property search to packers & movers, home loans, painting, cleaning services, legal support, and rent payments. With over 3.5 crore registered users across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, NoBroker.com is the world's largest P2P real estate platform. Founded by Akhil Gupta (IIT Bombay), Amit Kumar Agarwal (IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad), and Saurabh Garg (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), NoBroker is committed to organising India's largely unorganised real estate market. The platform has raised $366 million from marquee investors, including General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Google, Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext, and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are angel investors in the company.

