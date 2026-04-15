NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15: Following recent approvals and direction from the Noida Authority board meeting regarding the development of Sports City in Sector 150, the micro-market has witnessed renewed confidence among homebuyers and investors. Backed by improving regulatory visibility, strong infrastructure growth, and rising demand for low-density living, Sector 150 is steadily reinforcing its position as one of NCR's most promising luxury real estate destinations.

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Over the past few years, Sector 150 has seen consistent capital appreciation, with current property values in the range of INR 14,000 to INR 17,000 per sq. ft., firmly establishing it within Noida's premium bracket. This growth has been driven by a combination of selective inventories, high-end developments, and increasing end-user demand, signalling a clear shift from an emerging destination to a mature, investment-grade micro-market.

Strategic Location Anchors Future Growth

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Sector 150 enjoys a distinct location advantage as the closest residential sector to the Yamuna Expressway, with direct access to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and seamless connectivity to Delhi. Its proximity to the new Noida International Airport further enhances its appeal, positioning it at the centre of a rapidly developing infrastructure corridor.

As connectivity strengthens and commercial activity along the expressway scales up, Sector 150 is expected to witness sustained demand, improved rental prospects, and long-term capital appreciation, making it attractive for both end-users and investors.

Planned Sports City: A Defining Differentiator

A key factor that sets Sector 150 apart is its integration within Noida's planned Sports City ecosystem, envisioned as a unique blend of residential planning and sports-led infrastructure.

The sector already reflects this vision through expansive green spaces, sports-friendly layouts, and access to recreational infrastructure. With recent clarity from the Noida Authority and gradual execution of the Sports City framework, Sector 150 is evolving into a wellness-driven urban hub, offering a lifestyle that extends beyond conventional living.

A Rare Low-Density Green Ecosystem

Spread across nearly 300 acres, Sector 150 is among the lowest-density sectors in Noida, with approximately 70% dedicated to green and open spaces.

ACE Group to Expand Presence with New Developments

Having played a pivotal role in shaping Sector 150's premium landscape through residential developments such as ACE Golfshire and ACE Parkway, as well as the sector's first commercial destination, Ace Medley Avenue, ACE Group is now set to further strengthen its presence in the sector.

The developer is planning to introduce new developments in Sector 150, aligned with the evolving demand for high-quality, design-led spaces in the micro-market.

Speaking on the evolving potential of the sector, Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, ACE Group, said, "Sector 150 is uniquely positioned at the intersection of infrastructure growth and lifestyle-driven planning. With the added clarity around Sports City developments and the rapid progress along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, we are seeing a strong shift in both end-user and investor sentiment. The sector is steadily evolving into a premium hub, and our upcoming developments are aligned with this growing demand for high-quality, design-led spaces."

The Road Ahead

With strong fundamentals already in place--ranging from infrastructure and connectivity to green planning and premium developments--Sector 150 is increasingly being recognised as a future-ready, investment-worthy destination.

As NCR's growth expands towards new infrastructure corridors, Sector 150 is not just benefiting from this shift--it is leading the narrative.

Backed by sustained demand, improved livability, and upcoming developments, the sector is well-positioned to remain one of NCR's most promising real estate micro-markets in the years ahead.

Website: www. acegroupindia.com.

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