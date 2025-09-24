BusinessWire India

Boston (Massachusetts) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced the launch of the fourth annual Digital Engineering Awards presented in partnership with Information Services Group (ISG), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, and CNBC-TV18, India's premier business news channel.

The Digital Engineering Awards have earned their place as the most distinguished global recognition of excellence in the field of digital engineering. The winners of this fourth annual awards will be announced on March 12, 2026, during a gala event in Boston, Massachusetts. Finalists will also have an exclusive opportunity to visit the world-renowned MIT Media Lab for an in-depth glimpse into innovations shaping the future.

Nominations are open from September 23, 2025, through December 20, 2025. Enterprises and service providers worldwide are invited to submit their entries HERE.

This year, recognizing the growing significance of AI across industries, the Digital Engineering Awards have introduced a new AI-focused category under the Engineering The Change segment - the Physical AI Impact of the Year Award. This is in addition to two other AI-focused categories - AI Impact of the Year (Engineering The Change) & AI Trailblazer of the Year (Engineer At Heart). These additions underscore the program's commitment to honoring excellence in the rapidly evolving AI space.

The Digital Engineering Awards offer a global platform to celebrate visionaries driving innovation at the intersection of AI, technology, sustainability, and transformation. Over the past three years, the Awards have celebrated leaders from renowned organizations, including Airbus, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Technologies, Intel Corporation, Philips, BMW Group, Eaton, AT&T, Chevron, T-Mobile, and others. To view the detailed list of winners from the past three editions, click here: 2024, 2023, 2022.

A distinguished global jury, including expert representatives from ISG, will evaluate submissions across 12 categories under the following key segments:

Engineering The Change (Team Awards)

Recognizing excellence in initiatives such as Digital Transformation of the Year, Digital Engineering Project/Program of the Year, Engineering Product of the Year, AI Impact of the Year, Top Sustainability Initiative, Excellence in Value Realization, and the newly introduced Physical AI Impact of the Year.

Engineer At Heart (Individual Awards)

Honoring changemakers, including The Distinguished Digital Engineering Leader, The Digital Engineer of the Year, The Woman Engineer of the Year, The Innovator of the Year, AI Trailblazer of the Year.

The awards spotlight individuals and organizations that are redefining industries, paving the way for sustainable growth and shaping a smarter, more innovative future through groundbreaking digital advancements.

Submit your nominations now at https://www.digitalengineeringawards.com/.

