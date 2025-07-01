CROWN at Aquaview redefines luxury living in Kolkata with the city's only permanently protected skyline view, blending iconic design, green living, and generational legacy.

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 1: In a city where skylines rise and fall with time, one landmark dares to promise what no other can: a view that will never change.

Welcome to CROWN at Aquaview, Kolkata's newest statement in luxury living--rising from the heart of Mahishbathan, flanked by Sector V, Newtown, and the East Kolkata Wetlands. What sets it apart isn't just the high design or sky-high amenities--it's the fact that residents here will own the only permanently protected view in the city.

"This is generational luxury," says Suhel Saraf, Managing Director, Sugam Homes. "CROWN offers the kind of view no one else can build over, ever. That's its biggest asset--and its legacy."

A First for the City. A Benchmark for the East.

CROWN brings to Kolkata an experience that's both futuristic and grounded in nature.

- The Sky Promenade -- A dramatic skywalk across four towers at the 30th floor, with an infinity pool and lounges that open to the skyline.

- Tree-Top Walk -- A serene, elevated walkway nestled in greenery--the first of its kind in the city.

- Viewing decks, rooftop fitness, and quiet zones -- all designed to lift your daily life quite literally above the ordinary.

"We didn't want to just add height--we wanted to add meaning," says Shreyans Kajaria, Managing Director, Diamond Group. "Every space at CROWN is meant to create perspective, both visual and personal."

Location Meets Legacy

Positioned at the city's most valuable convergence point--Mahishbathan--CROWN offers seamless access to major tech, commercial, and retail zones. Yet it feels untouched, surrounded by blue wetlands and open greens that are legally protected for generations to come.

Whether you're searching for a luxury 3, 4, or 5 BHK apartment in Newtown or Sector V, or just looking to escape the city without leaving it--CROWN strikes the balance.

Green by Design.

CROWN is IGBC Gold pre-certified, marking it as one of Kolkata's most environmentally progressive developments. Sustainability isn't a feature here--it's a foundation:

- Solar integration & EV charging points

- Water conservation & organic waste systems

- Low-VOC paints & energy-efficient lighting

This is real estate built to last, with lower lifetime costs and a cleaner environmental footprint.

Amenities for All. Designed for You.

Luxury means different things at different stages of life--and CROWN delivers across generations:

- Children's adventure areas & crèche-ready zones

- Senior wellness courts & meditation gardens

- Barbeque decks, rooftop cafes, and a private Sky Club

"Everyone deserves their own corner of joy," says Shrey Agarwal, Managing Director, Purti Realty. "At CROWN, that's not a promise--it's planned."

Only 528 Homes. And Just One CROWN.

With only 528 residences, each one with expansive views of either the wetlands or lush central lawns, CROWN isn't a project--it's a signature.

Spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK homes with thoughtful layouts, premium finishes, and balconies that open to a view you'll never have to give up.

To know more visit crown.sugamhomes.com.

