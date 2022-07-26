NOVOO is excited to have a co-partnership with realme TechLife for computer accessories in India

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/ATK): NOVOO, a well-established intelligent brand worldwide with more than two decades of experience in the Mobile and Computer accessories industry, is proud to announce its newest partnership with realme TechLife, bringing more surprises to India consumers with well-made and advanced computer accessories.

In collaboration with realme TechLife, NOVOO brings a variety of computer accessories to the market. NOVOO 4 ports HUB priced at INR 899. NOVOO 6 ports HUB priced at INR 2,999, NOVOO 9 ports HUB priced at INR 6,999 and NOVOO CAR Dart charge priced at INR 1,099

Talking further about the NOVOO 9 ports HUB, a New Foldable 9-Port HUB, which is available for from August 16, 2022, onwards. The main features of the Foldable 9-Port HUB include 4K video transfer, PD 100W charging and dual monitor connection. The PD 100W maximum charging port supplies power to the user's laptop. The USB-C PD port charges more compatible host devices up to 100W while charging a mobile phone. This makes it possible to charge a MacBook without compromising the Type-C port. The 4K resolution is supported by an HDMI male-to-female adapter to gain high-quality video and audio. With the 3x USB ports there are data transmission speeds of up to 5Gbps.

ALL HUB products will be available for consumers from August 16, 2022 onwards on Flipkart, Croma and 3000 retail outlets across India.

NOVOO believes life is about building connections. With over 20 years of experience in manufacturing combined with a visionary approach and attention to detail, NOVOO are committed to serving customers around the globe to provide them with premium, smart, reliable PC accessories, designed to optimize their day-to-day lives.

