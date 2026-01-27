VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: Motherhood is deeply personal, but the products built around it have rarely felt that way. For years, Indian mothers have adjusted to tools that were designed elsewhere, priced too high, or simply not made with their lives in mind. Promom was started to change that.

Also Read | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.

The company builds feeding and hygiene essentials that work quietly in the background of a mother's day. Their wearable breast pump is cordless, discreet, and designed to move with you. Mothers can pump while working, while caring for an older child, or while simply resting. The steriliser and bottle warmer follow the same thinking: reliable, easy to use, and built to reduce effort rather than add to it. Every product uses safe, certified materials and is developed with guidance from paediatricians and lactation experts.

Promom does not claim to transform motherhood. The brand focuses on something simpler: removing friction from the parts of the day that drain energy. When pumping does not require sitting in one place for thirty minutes, when sterilising does not mean standing at the sink at midnight, mothers get something back. Not just time, but control over how they spend it.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of January 27 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

This matters especially for mothers returning to work. Many women feel forced to choose between their careers and breastfeeding. Promom's products are designed to make that a false choice. Feeding routines become manageable alongside a busy schedule. Mothers can continue to provide breast milk on their own terms without sacrificing professional ambitions.

"When I became a mother, I was not looking for anything revolutionary," says Anavi Kalia, Co-founder of Promom. "I just needed things that worked intuitively, especially on days when exhaustion made even small decisions feel heavy. That is what we build. Products that fit into real life, not products that demand you rearrange your life around them."

In a market full of loud claims, Promom has grown through something quieter: products that consistently do what they promise. Thousands of five-star reviews are a testament to this, with mothers often saying the same thing. These feel like they were made by someone who actually understands.

Going forward, Promom is expanding into more categories that support early motherhood. The company is also building smarter technology into its products, making them more intuitive and connected. The goal is a complete support system for mothers, not a scattered set of tools.

"Motherhood deserves thoughtful infrastructure," says Kalia. "Tools that acknowledge how complex this phase is, without making it more complicated. That is what we are building, one product at a time."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)