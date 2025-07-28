New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are increasingly choosing India as their destination for high-quality and affordable healthcare, according to the data released by Policybazaar.

The data showed a significant 150 per cent growth in the share of NRI customers in FY 2024-25 compared to FY 2023-24, highlighting India's growing appeal in the global medical tourism space.

It stated, "India is fast emerging as one of the world's most sought-after medical tourism hubs. The growth is quite visible with more NRIs turning to India to access high-quality healthcare. Our data indicates a 150 per cent overall growth in the share of NRI customers in FY 25".

One of the key reasons behind this mentioned in the data report is the surge is the massive cost advantage India offers for medical treatments when compared to countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

For instance, heart bypass surgery in India costs between USD 5,000 and USD 8,000, while the same procedure in the U.S. can cost between USD 70,000 and USD 150,000.

Similarly, a knee replacement surgery costs only USD 4,000 to USD 6,000 in India, compared to USD 30,000 to USD 50,000 in the U.S.

A liver transplant in India is priced between USD 25,000 and USD 35,000, whereas it costs USD 300,000 to USD 500,000 in the U.S.

NRIs opting for elective procedures in India typically have average claim amounts ranging from USD 2,000 to USD 15,000. For more complex surgeries, the claims may rise to USD 20,000 to USD 40,000, still representing considerable savings when compared to international healthcare costs.

The affordability factor also extends to health insurance premiums. In India, the average annual health insurance premium per person ranges from USD 120 to USD 300. In contrast, the same coverage in the U.S. can exceed USD 8,000 annually, while in GCC countries, it ranges from USD 4,000 to USD 5,000.

This significant difference has led to a visible increase in online searches by NRIs exploring health insurance options in India for themselves and their families.

The data further reveals a 125 per cent surge in the share of women NRI customers and a 148 per cent increase in the number of NRI customers under the age of 35. This showed that younger NRIs and women are increasingly considering Indian healthcare as a preferred choice.

When it comes to preferred locations for treatment, South Indian cities continue to dominate the list across all tiers. Cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Thane are also gaining popularity among NRI patients.

With a combination of quality care, advanced medical infrastructure, and substantial cost benefits, India is rapidly emerging as a leading hub for NRI medical needs. (ANI)

