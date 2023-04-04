Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): NTPC School of Business (NSB) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maayaverse Creations Private Limited (Maayaverse Creations) which would enable it to offer revolutionized education with immersive, interactive, and personalized learning experiences to its students using Maayaverse Creations' proprietary Mayaaverse platform. This significant development will enable NSB to enhance the personalized and collaborative learning experience for its students.

Multiple studies and experiments have shown improved learning interests in students with immersive experiences and virtual reality. The simulations and scenario-based studying help to instil learning behaviour among students. The rise of web3 and metaverse provides a way to enhance learning and enables students' career readiness in the real world.

The Director, NTPC School of Business (NSB) Dr Rajeshwari Narendran, expressed that it is imperative to move ahead with immersive and augmented learning that provides equal opportunities beyond the boundaries of a classroom or even a nation for the GenNext. The game changer will be agile learning and be a differentiator in creating impactful contribution to career, organization, society, nation and the world as a whole. Such forward looking interventions envision the path for exponential growth of NSB under the visionary leadership of the CMD & Director - HR of NTPC.

Dr Gireesh Chandra Tripathi, DDG - (A), NSB, said, "It's important for education to keep pace with emerging trends and technologies which aid and abet enhanced learning for the students and make them future ready. We are delighted to join hands with Maayaverse Creations in this venture."

Elaborating on the association, Sristhi Assudani, CBO, Maayaverse Creations, explained, "Virtual classrooms in the Mayaaverse increase student engagement by making learning more interactive, experimental, and collaborative. This can lead to higher levels of motivation, retention, and success. Moreover, personalized virtual classroom experiences help to meet the individual learning needs of students with features like customized avatars, interactive quizzes, and personalized assessments," she further added.

NTPC, a Maharatna company of the Government of India and the largest energy conglomerate-formed "NTPC Education and Research Society (NEARS)". Under the aegis of NEARS, the NTPC School of Business (NSB) established the institution in academic collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad. NSB facilitates two AICTE courses of PGDM in Energy Management and PGDM Executive. They aim to teach the techno-managerial aspects of the energy business. It imparts knowledge and skills relevant to the energy sector.

Maayaverse Creations is a deep-tech research and deployment company. They aim to infuse technology, creativity, and legitimacy that benefits humanity. Maayaverse Creations presents a range of futuristic products, including Mayaaverse-the virtual world for explorers, creators, and traders. Maayaverse aims to bridge the gap between the virtual and real world to help create an immersive experience for users. Moreover, Maayaverse Creations is building cutting-edge technology products that give unprecedented digital and photorealistic experiences to the masses.

