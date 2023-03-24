Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nunify, the top event technology platform, is setting its sights on revolutionizing the event industry with a wave of game-changing upgrades. As in-person events make a triumphant return, Nunify has announced a suite of innovative features and functionalities that are designed to make event planning and management easier and more efficient than ever before. These upgrades are poised to redefine what's possible in the world of event management, empowering organizers around the globe to create unforgettable experiences that captivate attendees and exceed expectations.

Nunify's latest in-person event upgrade boasts a revamped DIY event check-in app and exhibitor lead scanner, expanded onsite badge printing options, fresh RSVP form templates, and bulk ticketing capabilities. These enhancements will help party planners and event organizers streamline event management, minimize wait times, and create a seamless experience for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors.

On the mobile event app front, Nunify continues to prioritize the attendee experience. They've added new features to help people make relevant connections, like speed networking, AI matchmaking, Mentions, and Contact scans. They have also launched new contests in their gamification module, specifically targeting employee events in a hybrid office setup.

To meet the needs of different event types, sizes, and formats, Nunify has launched unlimited events and subscription plans, offering flexible pricing options for organizations of all sizes.

On top of making all these product improvements, Nunify has also added SOC-2 compliance to their list! They still maintain the ISO and GDPR standards for securing and safeguarding event data.

Nunify has opened a new US office to expand its global presence, and is exploring the potential of generative AI for events, which could change the way events are planned and executed in the future.

"We are thrilled to announce these new upgrades and flexible plans for event organizers," said Gautam Singh, Head of Sales & Partnerships at Nunify. "The positive feedback we received from our premium customers during the beta launch was amazing. We can't wait for everyone to have access to it. Our goal is to help events improve the attendee experience, save time, and reduce costs."

