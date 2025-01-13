SMPL

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], January 13: Nutrachoco, India's premier artisanal candyceutical brand, has taken a groundbreaking leap by forging partnerships with leading wellness companies from Thailand and Vietnam. This strategic collaboration elevates Nutrachoco's flagship offerings, Intimelt and Cyclecocoa, to new global standards, combining ancient wellness traditions with modern innovation.

Also Read | Sean Abbott Acknowledges Missing Out on Australia's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Due to Less Impact in Recent ODI Series.

Event Highlights:

At the official announcement event, four distinguished speakers shared their perspectives on the significance of this collaboration:

Also Read | Cesarean Section Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Raises Awareness About the Medical Marvel and Dr Jesse Bennett's 1st Successful C-Section Delivery.

1. Nancharaiah Gowd Nasina (Co-founder, Nutrachoco):"Intimelt and Cyclecocoa symbolize our commitment to offering wellness through indulgence. Partnering with two wellness giants strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional quality and purpose-driven products."

2. Vajrala Amith Babu (Co-founder, Nutrachoco):"This is more than a business partnership--it's a confluence of cultures, innovation, and wellness philosophies. With Thailand and Vietnam's support, we are creating chocolates that heal, inspire, and indulge."

3. Nguyen Minh Truong (Vietnamese Wellness Expert):"Vietnam's time-tested herbal traditions blend seamlessly with Nutrachoco's vision. Together, we are reshaping how people perceive health and indulgence."

4. Ananya Rattanakorn (Thai Wellness Innovator):"Thailand has always been a hub for wellness practices, and this collaboration with Nutrachoco is the perfect opportunity to globalize our expertise. We're not just making chocolates; we're delivering wellness in every bite."

Global Collaboration for Local Impact

Nutrachoco's commitment to delivering innovative, health-focused chocolates is at the heart of this collaboration. Intimelt, designed for intimacy and wellness, and Cyclecocoa, crafted for women's menstrual health, are set to transform the candyceutical market by offering unique solutions to everyday health concerns.

This partnership signifies Nutrachoco's dedication to merging global wellness traditions with Indian craftsmanship, paving the way for a healthier, happier world.

About Nutrachoco:

Nutrachoco is India's first artisanal candyceutical brand, specializing in chocolates infused with health benefits. By integrating modern science and ancient traditions, Nutrachoco creates products that redefine wellness in every bite.

For more details, please visit -

* website - https://nutrachoco.com/

* Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nutrachoco/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)