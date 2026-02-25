PNN

New Delhi [India], February 25: The Faculty of Technology at CEPT University is inviting applications for its M.Tech admissions 2026 across specialised programs in Construction Engineering and Management, Building Energy Performance and Structural Engineering Design.

~ Among the few engineering programs in India following a studio-based pedagogy to expose students to real-world challenges

~ Registrations Open till March 31, 2026

~ Pre-admission scholarships available for meritorious students

With a strong focus on mentoring, practice-oriented learning and emerging technologies, CEPT University offers a rigorous pathway for students seeking careers in the rapidly evolving built environment and urban infrastructure sector.

At the core of CEPT University's studio-based engineering education is an intensive studio model where small cohorts of 12-15 students work closely with faculty. This ensures individualised attention, hands-on learning and deep engagement with real-world problem statements. The studio experience is complemented by rigorous coursework, interdisciplinary exposure and opportunities for global learning through travel studios and seasonal schools.

Prof. Aanal Shah, Dean, Faculty of Technology at CEPT University, said, "With India's construction sector entering a phase of rapid expansion, the need for adaptive, technology-enabled engineers has never been greater. At CEPT University, we are preparing future-ready professionals to respond to emerging industry and environmental challenges."

M.Tech Programs at CEPT

Master's in Construction Engineering and Management (MCEM)program builds advanced digital, planning and project management capabilities required for today's construction industry. Graduates are equipped to manage complex construction environments and pursue roles in leading firms, consulting organisations and research.

Master's in Building Energy Performance (MBEP) program focuses on energy-efficient building design and climate-responsive architecture through rigorous simulation, experimentation and systems understanding. The only program in India focused on the built environment, MBEP develops graduates who can look at careers in consulting, research, professional practice and policy addressing climate and building performance challenges.

Master's in Structural Engineering Design (MSED) program develops advanced expertise across conventional and complex infrastructure systems, including bridges, heavy duty industries , tall buildings and structuralretrofitting, preparing graduates for contemporary structural engineering challenges in today's urban infrastructure sector.

Scholarships and Financial Support

To support deserving students, CEPT University offers means-based and merit-based engineering scholarships , including pre-admission and post-admission support. Three additional scholarships for meritorious girl students have been instituted by CEPT alumni.

Students can also benefit from CEPT's 'Earn While You Learn' initiative, enabling practical work experience alongside academics.

For scholarship details, visit: https://cept.ac.in/21/700/student-services/student-financial-aid

For more information on courses, eligibility criteria and important dates, visit: https://cept.ac.in/ft

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to supportthe national,state andcitygovernmentsand large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years. CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

