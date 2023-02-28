Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): NUUU has emerged as a winner to bag the prestigious ET Ascent Award for its innovative new age Fintech app. The prestigious ET Ascent award honors business leaders and organisations that have made outstanding contribution to the business world.

The award was presented to NUUU at the ET Ascent Summit, which was held at TAJ Lands end, Bandra, Mumbai. The award recognizes the company's excellence in the development of its new age Fintech tech app, which was recently launched with a vision to bring premium features and investment options within reach of retail investors.

Also Read | Indian Government Receives the 2023 Government Leadership Award by the GSMA at the MWC Event in Barcelona.

NUUU's new age Fintech app offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of managing personal finances. It provides users with easy access to their accounts and allows them to track their investments, insurance and trades with just a few taps on their smartphones.

"We are thrilled to receive this award and to be recognized for our innovative work in the Fintech industry," said Dr Dhruv, CEO of NUUU. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create this AToZ FinApp that simplifies the process of managing finances and helps its users achieve their financial goals."

Also Read | Did Lee Min-Ho Delete The ‘I Will be Back’ Instagram Post?.

The company has received widespread recognition for its new-age Fintech app and continues to work towards improving the user experience and expanding its offerings.

NUUU is conceptualised, developed and owned by Tecx Labs, located in Mumbai and headed by Dr Dhruv Desai who holds an impressive academic and professional track record. Backed by two PhDs, Dr Dhruv is leading the vision for the NUUU App. Termed as the AToZ FinApp, NUUU is an all-in-one finance app that will help retail investors make informed and empowered financial decisions, offering users online investments in Indian & global stocks, mutual funds, IPO's, tax planning, insurance stack and a host of other financial products.

For opening a demat account with NUUU, visit: https://www.nuuu.com/open-demat-account

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)