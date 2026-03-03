VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 3: The grand unveiling of Nyati Elenor has marked a defining milestone in South Pune's luxury residential landscape. With 100+ bookings achieved within days, exceptional walk-ins, and heartfelt appreciation from families across the city, the launch stands as one of the most successful residential debuts in recent times.

This achievement is not merely a sales milestone -- it is a powerful endorsement of vision, trust, and the evolving aspirations of Pune's discerning homebuyers.

A Launch That Reflected Warmth and ExcellenceFrom the moment guests arrived, the experience was designed to be immersive, welcoming, and thoughtfully curated. Visitors were guided through detailed presentations, Life size model, amenity showcases, and the exquisitely designed sample flat -- each element carefully structured to offer clarity and confidence.

What stood out most in conversations with customers was their genuine appreciation for the spacious, intelligently planned layouts and the generous room sizes that redefine everyday comfort. Many admired the wide sun decks and panoramic views that bring openness into daily living, along with the prime accessibility of Lulla Nagar, which ensures seamless connectivity without compromising on serenity. The thoughtfully curated mix of lifestyle amenities further elevated the experience, reinforcing the sense that this was not just a residential development, but a complete lifestyle offering.

A recurring sentiment among attendees was that the homes felt expansive, proportionate, and future-ready -- designed not just for today's needs, but for evolving aspirations.

The Sample Flat That Captured HeartsOne of the highlights of the event was the sample flat experience. Designed to reflect elegance and functionality, it allowed families to truly visualise their life at Nyati Elenor.

From premium finishes to the seamless flow of spaces and abundant natural light, visitors admired how the residence balanced grandeur with practicality.

For many, stepping into the sample flat transformed interest into conviction.

Felicitation of Booked Clients -- A Moment of Gratitude

One of the most heartwarming part of the launch was the felicitation of the booked customers. As a token of appreciation for their trust, Nyati Group presented them with thoughtfully curated gift kits.

The gesture symbolised more than gratitude -- it reflected a relationship built on respect and partnership.

Many of these clients shared glowing testimonials on stage, expressing happiness not only about the project, but about the journey of choosing their home.

Notably, several families are long-standing patrons of Nyati Group, having previously invested in Nyati developments. Their decision to once again place their trust in the Group by choosing Nyati Elenor stands as a powerful validation of the brand's legacy.

Leadership Thoughts

Dr. Nitin Nyati

Chairman & Managing Director, Nyati Group

"The overwhelming response to Nyati Elenor is both humbling and inspiring. We are deeply grateful to every family that has placed its trust in us. This milestone strengthens our commitment to contributing meaningfully to Pune's ever-evolving skyline, while continuing to craft residences that reflect aspiration, refinement, and enduring value."

Dr. Nyati's presence at the launch underscored the importance of this landmark development. He reiterated Nyati Group's long-term vision of delivering excellence and shaping premium living environments that stand the test of time.

Mr. Harish Shroff

Director - Sales & Marketing

"We are truly overwhelmed by the love and confidence shown by our customers. From the bottom of my heart, I thank every client and well-wisher who made this launch a grand success. Our aspiration remains clear -- to deliver exceptional experiences to each and every customer, at every step of their journey."

Mr. Shroff's heartfelt appreciation resonated with clients and partners alike, reinforcing the team's customer-first philosophy.

Voices of Our HomeownersDuring the event, several clients shared testimonials expressing their satisfaction:

"The layouts are extremely well planned, and the room sizes are truly spacious."

"The way we were welcomed and guided made us feel like part of the Nyati family."

"We have invested with Nyati before, and the experience has always been exceptional. Choosing Nyati Elenor was a natural decision."

These voices reaffirm that the project's strength lies equally in its design excellence and in the relationships built along the journey.

A Spiritual Milestone Ahead

Khanan Vidhi Ceremony Announcement

Adding a deeply spiritual dimension to this landmark development is the upcoming Khanan Vidhi of the Jain Temple, scheduled for 15th March 2026.

The ceremony will be conducted under the holy aegis of Jainacharya Shri Yugbhushansuriji, and is being hosted by Nyati Group & Sw. Pochibai Babulalji Charitable Trust.

The inclusion of both a Jain Temple and a Ganpati Temple within the premises has been met with immense appreciation, particularly from the Jain community. Many families have expressed that this sacred space elevates the development from a residential address to a spiritually enriching sanctuary.

Anticipation for the Khanan ceremony is already building, with members of the Jain community looking forward to participating in this auspicious milestone.

A Milestone That Signals a New StandardCrossing 100+ bookings at launch is a powerful reflection of the confidence homebuyers have shown in Nyati Elenor. It signifies strong belief in the spacious layouts and well-proportioned room sizes, deep appreciation for the project's strategic location and accessibility, and admiration for the curated lifestyle amenities that enhance everyday living. It also underscores the enduring trust placed in Nyati Group's legacy and the emotional connection fostered by a team that prioritised warmth, transparency, and genuine engagement.

Nyati Elenor is emerging not merely as a residential project, but as one of South Pune's most celebrated and thoughtfully envisioned luxury lifestyle landmarks.

Nyati Elenor - The Handcrafted Life.

