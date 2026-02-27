NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle Company, announced that its Retail Beauty Business (FSN Brands Marketing Private Limited) has been recognised among India's Top 15 Best Workplaces in Retail 2026 by Great Place To Work®

Now in its 10th edition, the prestigious study reflects the voices of over three lakh employees across the country and celebrates organisations that have built exceptional workplace cultures for both frontline and corporate teams. Nykaa's inclusion in the Top 15 reinforces its continued focus on creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered.

This recognition holds special meaning as it is rooted in employee feedback. Through the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ Survey, Nykaa's retail workforce shared insights into their everyday experience across stores and corporate functions. The findings highlight strong levels of trust in leadership, pride in work, and a deep sense of belonging within teams.

At the heart of Nykaa Retail Beauty's culture is a simple belief: when employees thrive, customers feel it. Across its growing network of stores, teams are supported with clear processes, safe work environments, collaborative leadership, and opportunities to grow. Employees expressed pride in delivering exceptional customer experiences and in representing a brand that champions authenticity and inclusion.

Great Place To Work® evaluates over 2,200 organisations in India annually, making the Top 15 ranking in retail is a significant benchmark of workplace excellence within the retail sector. The study recognises companies that go beyond policies and truly embed trust, fairness, and camaraderie into daily operations.

For Nykaa, this milestone builds on last year's Great Place To Work® Certification and reflects the brand's sustained investment in people and culture. As the company continues to expand its omnichannel footprint, it remains committed to nurturing a workplace where frontline beauty advisors, store managers, and corporate teams feel equally inspired and supported. Guided by its vision to bring inspiration and joy to people everywhere, every day, Nykaa believes that a joyful customer journey begins with a motivated and confident employee. Being named among India's Top 15 Best Workplaces in Retail 2026 marks an important chapter in that journey, as Nykaa continues to strengthen its culture and build for long-term growth.

