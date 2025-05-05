OP Jindal University

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Sonipat (Haryana) [India], May 5: In a pioneering development that places India at the forefront of global discourse on the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Cyril Shroff and O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) today announced the establishment of the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), India's top-ranked and globally reputed law school.

The Centre is established with the generous support of Cyril Shroff, Founder & Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), India's leading law firm, through a Landmark Endowment to Shape India's Leadership in AI Governance, Law, and Policy. This Centre will be India's first dedicated Centre of Excellence with a focus on the complex intersection of AI, law, policy and regulation.

India, as a growing digital economy, faces urgent challenges in addressing the ethical, legal, and policy dimensions of AI deployment. The Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation aims to respond to this pressing need by producing rigorous research, facilitating knowledge creation, shaping public policy, and driving capacity-building initiatives. The Centre will engage with legal institutions, think-tanks, government agencies, intergovernmental organisations, corporations, and academia and build responsive AI governance frameworks in India and beyond. The Centre aims to become a centre of excellence to support and co-create ethical frameworks for AI and technology with policy makers and regulators.

The Centre has outlined 10 major objectives that will guide its work. These include:

* Research and Knowledge Creation: Produce cutting-edge research on AI regulation, ethics, governance, and liability.

* Policy Formulation and Advisory: Offer expert policy recommendations to Indian and global regulatory bodies.

* AI and Law Curriculum Development: Develop new courses on AI and law, and offer executive education programmes for legal professionals, policymakers, and corporate leaders.

* Multistakeholder Engagement: Collaborate and establish partnerships with industry, government, academia, and civil society on AI governance.

* Global AI Governance and Ethics: Actively contribute to international discussions on AI law and collaborate with organisations like the OECD, UN, WTO, EU, and G20 AI initiatives.

* AI and Human Rights: Investigate the impact of AI on fundamental rights, privacy, discrimination, and bias, and propose ethical AI regulatory frameworks.

* Legal Tech and AI Regulation: Study AI's role in transforming legal practice, dispute resolution, and justice delivery, and explore AI-powered legal research, automation, and contract management tools.

* Litigation, Liability, and AI-driven Risks: Address emerging legal questions around AI accountability, product liability, autonomous system, and AI accidents.

* AI and Financial Regulation: Assess AI's implications for banking, fintech, algorithmic trading and risk management, and develop policy solutions for AI regulation in finance and securities markets.

* Capacity Building and Public Awareness: Organise lectures, conferences and training programmes, and develop educational resources for broader public engagement.

Cyril Shroff is a third-generation lawyer, who has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades. Shroff has developed a style and art--deeply entrenched in values--of legal dealings which have inspired and which continue to inspire many young lawyers in the country. Shroff has aligned the priorities of CAM with national growth, a remarkable sign of his devotion to the country by being at its service. Shroff believes in the possibilities of technology and that its use and application must be ethical and value-based. He has brought in many technological aids in his firm, not just by way of optimising resources and time, but by attaining precision, accuracy, and perfection to the systems, processes, and products.

CAM commemorates 10 years of its existence in 2025, which builds on a 108-year legacy of Amarchand Mangaldas. These ten years have been marked by consistent growth--evincing respect and credibility--with a clear-eyed focus on the future, championing and adopting technology. His contributions to CAM have been characterised by an "ahead of the curve", and an innovative, creative and intellectually curious culture. This is being realised through a range of initiatives, the chief among them is the establishment of the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation at JGLS.

Affirming his commitment to technology-based growth of the country and society, Cyril Shroff stated, "Artificial Intelligence is no longer a futuristic idea--it is here, deeply embedded in the way we live, work, and govern. India has an opportunity to take a leadership role in the development of ethical frameworks for policy and regulation of AI and digital technologies. I am delighted to support the establishment of the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation at Jindal Global Law School. This Centre will be a platform for thought leadership, rigorous research, and policy engagement, helping India craft a balanced, ethical, and forward-looking regulatory framework for AI. This commemorates ten years of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, which builds on the legacy of 108 years of Amarchand Mangaldas. The values and legacy of this Firm has been about foresight and vision, and an 'ahead of the curve' mindset along with character and a commitment of ethical values. Both these ideas will be at play at the Centre, creating a future ready framework for AI, but grounded in ethical frameworks."

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), remarked, "This is a historic moment for JGU and legal education in India. The Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation will lead national and international efforts to understand and regulate AI's transformative impact on our societies. We are deeply grateful to Cyril Shroff for his visionary support. This Centre will not only strengthen India's capacity for thought leadership in AI governance but will also set new global standards for research, scholarship, and policy engagement in this critical field."

Objectives and Vision of The Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation

As India's top-ranked law school and among the world's top 100, JGLS offers global excellence, multidisciplinary depth, and robust research infrastructure, providing a strong foundation for the Centre.

To fulfil its vision and mission, the Centre will build strong partnerships with Indian agencies such as NITI Aayog, Ministry of Electronics & IT, RBI, SEBI, and TRAI; global regulators like OECD, EU AI Act institutions, US FTC, and UK AI Safety Institute; leading universities including Harvard, Oxford, Stanford, MIT, and other AI ethics and law centres; and technology leaders like Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Meta, and firms in India's vibrant tech ecosystem.

The five-year strategic vision of the Centre includes inter alia launching interdisciplinary research projects, AI integrated law courses, and executive training programmes. It will develop an AI ethics framework for India and policy whitepapers, providing impactful inputs to government and regulatory bodies. In its pursuit to establish a global AI law network, it will host an international AI law summit, and foster stakeholder collaborations and industry partnerships. It will also establish chair professorships and research grants, and publish scholarly works on AI law and governance.

With a clear mandate and significant investment, the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation is poised to become a global hub for research, education, and policy development. It will shape India's leadership in the governance of AI and emerging technologies, influencing global conversations on ethics, law, and regulation.

