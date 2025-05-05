Fashion’s biggest night, Met Gala 2025, is here, and the line-ups are already exciting! While major red carpet debuts are highly anticipated, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, this year’s unique theme also keeps fashion enthusiasts on their toes. Often referred to as the Met Ball or the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is a fundraising event that happens every year on the first Monday of May, celebrating the new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Met Gala 2025 theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” As we gear up for Met Gala 2025 on May 5, in this article, find out the Met Gala 2025 date and time in India, understand this year’s theme, live streaming details and more to watch the highly-anticipated fashion event.

Met Gala 2025 Date and Time in India

The Met Gala 2025 is on the first Monday of May at 06:00 PM Eastern Time Zone (ET). However, because of the time difference, Met Gala 2025 in India will take place on May 6, at 03:30 AM.

Met Gala 2025 Theme

The Met Gala 2025 theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” in line with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition of the same name. The theme reportedly has deep roots in the history of Black Dandyism and the styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The dress code for this year’s Met is “Tailored for You.”

Met Gala 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Online?

For the fashion enthusiasts determined not to miss out on all the excitement of the evening, they can watch the official Met Gala livestream, providing exclusive coverage of all the action. The event will be broadcasted across all of Vogue’s digital platforms and their official YouTube channel.

Watch Met Gala 2025 Live Streaming Video:

Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala 2025

India’s most recognizable stars have reportedly headed to New York for the big day. Shah Rukh Khan is reported to make his Met Gala debut. In addition, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani and Mona Patel are also slated to grace the fashion event.

With celebrities and socialites gearing up for fashion’s biggest night, we eagerly await some serious fashion statements on the horizon at the Met Gala 2025.

