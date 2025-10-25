Foreign university reps engage with students at Oakridge Bachupally, sharing insights as part of the University Fair hosted on campus

NewsVoir

Bachupally (Telangana) [India], October 25: Oakridge International School, Bachupally, hosted a dynamic US University Fair today, bringing together representatives from some of the most prestigious American universities. The event offered students a valuable platform to interact directly with university officials, explore undergraduate programs, and gain insights into studying in the United States.

Also Read | iPhone Fold Expected in 2026: Apple's First Foldable iPhone Likely To Debut Next Year, Marking Company's Entry Into Segment, Says Report.

The fair reinforced Oakridge Bachupally's commitment to preparing globally minded learners for higher education pathways across leading international destinations, particularly the US.

The participating institutions included several members of the renowned Big 10 consortium, a group of leading US public and private universities known for their academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and global alumni networks. These universities are highly sought after by international students for their strong academic programs, vibrant campus life, and commitment to innovation.

Also Read | Satara Horror: Maharashtra Doctor Dies by Suicide, Alleges Rape by SI Gopal Badne and Pressure From MP; Cop Suspended After CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Cognisance.

Participating Universities Included:

- Arizona State University - Tabita Chettri- Baylor University - Elizabeth Tanaka- Iowa State University - Urvi Joshi- Kansas State University - Andrea Munoz- Oklahoma State University - Danielle Wolfberg- Texas Tech University - Sipra Pati- University of Central Florida - Christopher Dahlstrand & Elizabeth Costello- University of Houston - Kara Gaffney- University of Kansas - Amina Abdulhai Khan

The engagement fair forms part of Oakridge's global university connect series, which bridges students with top universities worldwide, offering early exposure to admission insights, scholarship opportunities, and global career options.

The fair served as an important step in helping students make informed decisions about their higher education goals and global career aspirations.

Oakridge Bachupally Honoured at Global Leaders Conference in Switzerland

In a separate and equally proud moment, Oakridge International School, Bachupally, was recently recognized at the Nord Anglia Education Global Leaders Conference held in Villars, Switzerland this September. The school received the prestigious "Best CBSE Grade 10 Results 2024/25" award, celebrating its outstanding academic performance and commitment to excellence.

This recognition underscores the school's strong academic foundation and consistent performance across national and international curricula, reflecting the dedication of its students and teachers alike

This recognition places Oakridge Bachupally among the top-performing schools in the global Nord Anglia network, which includes 89 schools worldwide. The conference brought together school leaders to share best practices, celebrate achievements, and shape the future of education.

Through such global engagements and academic achievements, Oakridge International School, Bachupally continues to strengthen its position as a top international school in Hyderabad, preparing students for success in top universities and beyond.

Learn more about Oakridge Bachupally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)