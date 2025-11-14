NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14: More than 450 middle school students from ten leading schools across Hyderabad convened at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli for the 13th edition of its Junior Model United Nations (JMUN) conference. Over the course of three days, delegates engaged in spirited debates on some of the world's most pressing issues, from global inequality to environmental policy, across 11 committees, all under the guiding theme, "Empowering Voices, Creating Choices".

Dipika Rao, Principal of Oakridge Gachibowli, emphasised the deeper purpose behind initiatives like JMUN, "As a society, it's very important for us to realize that many of us are in privileged positions. Our engagement with our consciousness should lead us to empower students, not just to make successful career choices, but to become ethical, aware individuals. Through initiatives like JMUN, Oakridge Gachibowli continues to nurture globally minded learners who engage critically with the world around them MUNs are not just spaces to debate governments and policies; they are spaces to become aware. This initiative is about helping students inquire, question, and build belief systems that propel them forward in life."

The theme aimed to spotlight the importance of inclusive platforms where young voices are not only heard but valued. "Empowering Voices, Creating Choices" reflects the belief that true empowerment begins with dialogue and that informed choices stem from understanding diverse perspectives. Each committee tackled agendas rooted in real-world issues, encouraging delegates to think critically, speak confidently, and collaborate meaningfully.

Aditya Sunkara, Secretary General of JMUN 2025, shared his reflections on the scale and impact of the event, "Organising a conference of this scale, with over 450 delegates and schools from across Hyderabad, is no small feat. The success of this three-day event is a testament to the relentless efforts of the secretariat and the unwavering support of the school. JMUN continues to be a platform that welcomes junior delegates into the realm of MUNs and inspires change, a mission Oakridge JMUN proudly upholds."

The conference brought together students from Chirec International School, The Shri Ram Academy, Sancta Maria International School, Meru International School, Indus International, GVK International School, The Gaudium International School, The Premia Academy, and Oakridge itself.

As the curtains closed on Chapter XIII, the echoes of passionate debate, thoughtful resolutions, and newfound friendships lingered. Oakridge JMUN 2025 was not just a conference, it was a movement toward nurturing conscious, compassionate, and courageous global citizens.

