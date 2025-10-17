PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 17: Oben Electric, India's homegrown, R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, today announced its expansion plans for Gujarat, with 10 new showrooms and service centers set to open in 2026 across Ahmedabad and key cities including Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar. The expansion follows the strong customer response to Oben Electric's next-generation city commuter, the Rorr EZ Sigma, which has emerging as a preferred choice among daily riders seeking performance, reliability, smart features, and a sporty design.

Oben Electric currently operates a showroom in Memnagar, Ahmedabad, featuring an Oben Care service centre with platinum-certified technicians. The company's growing retail presence underscores its commitment to making premium commuter electric motorcycles easily accessible to customers across India.

Speaking at a media session at Oben's Memnagar showroom, Mr. Sagar Thakkar, Co-Founder & CPO, Oben Electric, said, "The positive response we have received for Rorr EZ Sigma reinforces our belief that urban commuting is evolving towards electric motorcycles designed to meet the needs of daily commuters. Rorr EZ Sigma delivers effortless performance and the right balance of power, practicality, and connectivity for everyday riding. The encouraging response from customers in Gujarat has further strengthened our commitment to expand across key cities like Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar, as we work towards making EV motorcycles more accessible for riders across the country."

The Rorr EZ Sigma, priced from ₹1.29 lakhs, comes in 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh variants, offering up to 175 km range, three ride modes--Eco, City, Havoc--and a top speed of 95 km/h. Its patented LFP battery ensures 50% higher heat resistance and 2x lifecycle, while features like reverse mode, a 5-inch TFT display with navigation and smart alerts, and an ergonomic seat enhance daily commuting. Bookings start at ₹2,999; Rorr EZ Sigma is also available on Amazon and Flipkart with additional card discounts.

To celebrate the festive season, Oben Electric's Mega Diwali Utsav offers customers benefits worth up to ₹35,000. This includes a ₹20,000 launch discount already factored into the pricing, cashback of up to ₹10,000, an assured gold coin with every purchase, and a chance to win the latest iPhone. Beyond Ahmedabad, Oben Electric has 50+ showrooms nationwide, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Lucknow, and is on track to reach 150 showrooms and service centres by FY-end.

