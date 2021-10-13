New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/The PRTree): One of India's most affordable cab services, Obey Cabs has extended its utilities to the city of Lucknow. The brand received a funding amount of INR 10 crore from The Virtual Group and has already established its roots in the city of Kolkata, Guwahati, Jorhat, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Bilaspur, Korba, and Dhubri.

Obey Cabs have 35000 cabs servicing people around 8 cities all over the country. They are making sure that their cabs ask for no cancellation charges, no extra night fares, and also no charge recharges, making them the city's most affordable cab option. They are also providing an insurance policy available for all their users.

Also Read | ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2021 Declared at Official Website icsi.edu; Here are Steps To Check The Scores.

Founded by Sanjai Kumar, Obey Cabs is working with an aim to provide indigenous service to the whole country. They are fulfilling a dream to provide the cheapest service so that every person in the country can book a taxi according to their needs. Talking about the inspiration that led him to launch the brand, he said, "A lot of drivers face challenging situations due to other companies taking more commission from the driver but none of them is ready to solve their problem. On the other hand, a lot of cabs also charge bizarre amounts from their customers. Therefore, I decided to make a company that will have the cheapest fare and lowest commission so that no one has to suffer."

Being a graduate in engineering and holding an MBA degree, Sanjay Kumar has got a knack for being an effective businessman. He holds a vision that if one wants to do something in life then one should never give up and continue their hustle. With this in mind, Obey Cabs is also gearing up to launch its services in five cities of Gujarat in the month of November, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

Also Read | BCCI Unveils New Team India Kit for T20 World Cup 2021, Fans Give Thumbs Up As 'Billion Cheers Jersey' Trends on Twitter.

The company was founded with the vision to provide taxi drivers better financial and income opportunities while minimizing surcharges for their customers obey Cabs has quickly gained its position as India's second-largest taxi aggregator company under the start-up India scheme.

By 2022, they have a target to provide their services to the whole country and also start a helicopter service from Dhaka city of Bangladesh from April month of 2022. For this, they are planning to launch six helicopters initially. Working hard to provide the best services, Obey Cabs is definitely emerging as the most sought-after cab service in various cities.

This story is provided by The PRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/The PRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)