New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/PNN): Ocxee- All in one platform for Study Abroad has announced foraying in India. The platform was founded by students for students in the United Kingdom. The brand has identified the fact that India is the second country that witnesses the maximum number of students travelling abroad for studies after China. Ocxee aims to present a "Student First Approach" in India by evoking trust in students' minds while they make the most crucial decision of their lives. Ocxee already has partnerships with over 1500 colleges and universities across the globe with 1.5 million beds in 100+ countries, thus developing into a one-stop solution for students.

The platform covers the hassle of finding the right country, the right course, and the right college & University. It further supports with collecting all the necessary documents for admission, Visa Process, appropriate budget-friendly accommodation, part-time jobs, internships, online courses and first bank account abroad. Ocxee provides a dedicated team to personalise the experience of student aspirants through the entire process.

The brand already holds a presence in 130+ countries, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Poland, Nigeria, Kenya, and Singapore.

"We have already gained a strong foothold in many countries globally. The response has been overwhelming. The number of Indian students opting to study overseas increases every year; it is anticipated to touch a mark of 1.8 million by 2024. However, an even bigger number of students aspire but are unable to pursue due to a lack of awareness and or absence of the right support system. We are here to add convenience and make their plans materialise," said Meet Kotadia, founder of Ocxee.

Ocxee is the only company globally that provides centralised pre and post landing services from one platform.

The platform shall offer an online tailor-made test preparation course ranging from INR 149 to INR 499 to Indian aspirants. It is expected to save students the heavy IELTS preparation fees they pay, along with hefty consultation fees. Ocxee will also offer free first profile evaluation and counselling with trained experts to make it easier for aspirants to take step one.

Ocxee helps students make career choices and university admission decisions in a simplified manner with the help of Certified industry experts in both pre-landing and post-landing services. Ocxee's offering extends to end-to-end tracking of student progress and assisting students on admissions, visas, loans, forex, and online courses such as IELTS/TOEFL/PTE, accommodation, airport transfers, SIM cards, Part-time job assistance etc. at the touch of their smartphones. The Company became operational in 2019 and made a major business pivot in 2021 when it started partnering with pre-landing and post-landing services providers across the globe.

