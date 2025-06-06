PRNewswire

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 6: HHP Five Private Limited (subsidiary of Hygenco Green Energies Pvt Ltd), a pioneer in producing low-cost green hydrogen, marked a major milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of its Green Ammonia Plant in Gopalpur, Odisha. Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha graced the ceremony, alongside senior government officials and industry leaders. This project underscores Odisha's emergence as a hub for clean energy-driven industrial growth and positions Gopalpur at the forefront of India's sustainable future.

Last year, Hygenco achieved a significant landmark by commissioning India's first commercial megawatt scale Green Hydrogen plant, which will help in decarbonisation of steel sector. Its Green Ammonia plant in Gopalpur aims to produce 1.1 million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) in three phases:

* Phase 1 (2028): 220 KTPA (Kilo Tonnes Per Annum)* Phase 2 (2029): Additional 220 KTPA* Phase 3 (2030+): Full capacity of 730 KTPA

Amit Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Hygenco Green Energies, said, "Building on our pioneering success in Green Hydrogen, Hygenco is now setting new benchmarks in India's Green Ammonia landscape. With this project, we are not only advancing the energy self-sufficiency but also unlocking export opportunities that will position India as a global leader in Green Ammonia. Our focus remains on delivering cost-competitive, world-class solutions that will help industries decarbonize and support India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The Green Ammonia plant is also expected to generate indirect employment opportunities during construction and operation. Strategically located at the Gopalpur port hub, the plant is designed to meet both domestic and global demand for green ammonia, enabling decarbonization across key industrial sectors.

About Hygenco

Headquartered in Gurgaon, India, Hygenco develops and deploys scaled up commercially attractive green hydrogen and green ammonia assets. Hygenco is committed to deploying 10 GW of green hydrogen and ammonia assets by 2030, aligning with India's net-zero ambitions, and solidifying its leadership in the global clean energy transition. Hygenco, which has deep capabilities in designing, building, and operating Green Hydrogen projects, has a portfolio of both commissioned and under-commissioning projects across the country. These include:

* GH facility for Jindal Stainless in Hisar, Haryana* GH facility for Sterlite Technologies in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra* Pilot plant in Ujjain, MP.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705041/Hygenco_Green_Ammonia_Plant.jpg

