Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 19: ODM Educational Group has once again reinforced its position as a leading school-integrated hub for IIT aspirants, delivering an outstanding performance in JEE (Main) 2026. The results reflect not just individual brilliance, but the power of an approach rooted in systematic and complete curriculum coverage, core concept mastery, and an individualised focus on every learner's growth.

A total of 10+ students crossed the coveted 99 percentile mark, which marks a testament to the educational group's unwavering academic standards. Leading the cohort, Armaan Kamal Patra (ODM Public School) achieved an outstanding percentile of 99.86, followed by Vedant Verma (ODM Public School) and Swayam Prakash Sethy (ODM Public School) at 99.81 and 99.77, respectively. Adding to the stellar performance, ODM Global School's Priyanshu Pritam secured a remarkable percentile of 99.14.

These results exemplify the dedication and hard work of both our ODMians and expert faculty members," said Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group. "At ODM, the approach has always been on building a strong foundation through conceptual clarity rather than rote learning. The success of our students in JEE(Main) 2026 validates our teaching methodology and personalised approach to education."

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), JEE(Main) serves as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, which is the gateway to admissions in India's most prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top-tier engineering institutions. For ODMians, a strong JEE(Main) performance is the first decisive step towards a future shaped by excellence, innovation, and leadership in the ever changing world of artificial intelligence, technology and engineering.

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, elaborated on the educational group's broader vision: "Beyond academic excellence, ODM focuses on developing real-life problem-solving skills and analytical thinking. Our Student Integrated Programs (SIP), along with our exclusive tie-up with ODM Advanced Learning (OAL) are designed to help students excel in JEE with structured, intensive preparation. The rigorous training program, combined with regular assessments and personalised feedback, ensures that students are well-prepared for competitive examinations as well as for future challenges in their professional careers."

Parents across the organisation have echoed this sentiment, attributing their children's success to ODM's dedicated faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a well-structured ecosystem of mock tests, doubt-clearing sessions, and performance analytics that keep every student on track throughout their preparation journey.

Building on this momentum, ODM remains committed to further enhancing the preparations through Student Integrated Programs, equipping the next generation of engineers with sharper skills, deeper knowledge, and greater readiness for the challenges ahead.

About ODM Educational Group: Founded in 1989 by Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, ODM Educational Group is a trailblazing educational conglomerate headquartered in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. With 7 campuses, including a newly launched international campus in Dubai, ODM blends traditional values with modern pedagogy to nurture future leaders worldwide. At the heart of its philosophy is the CPX Model, a holistic framework that focuses on building character, unlocking potential, and helping every learner achieve excellence.

