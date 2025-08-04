Odoo Community Days 2025 Is Not Just An Event It's A Business Experience

PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 4: Odoo Community Days 2025 is set to redefine how India runs its businesses. With 240+ exhibitors, over 80,000 registrations, and more than 20,000 attendees expected, this is where business meets real systems.

Also Read | 'If You Are a True Indian...': Supreme Court Slams Rahul Gandhi for Insulting Indian Army During Bharat Jodo Yatra.

This is not a trade fair or a conference. It is a working experience for founders, retailers, developers, students, consultants, and anyone who runs or supports a business.

From manufacturers and retailers to healthcare and education, hundreds of Indian exhibitors across key sectors will show how integrated systems are changing the way businesses operate every day.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Independence Day 2025 Deals: Discount and Offers on Apple M4 MacBook Air, Apple M4 Pro (MacBook Pro) on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale and Flipkart Freedom Sale.

This 13 and 14 August, the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre will host Odoo Community Days 2025, organised by Odoo, the global open-source software platform used by more than 12 million people worldwide.

Big Names Big Conversations

Joining the event are Fabien Pinckaers, Founder and CEO of Odoo, and Mantavya Gajjar, Managing Director of Odoo India.

You will also hear from some of India's most respected creators and startup voices like Aman Gupta of boAt, Ranveer Allahbadia of BeerBiceps, and Sharan Hegde of 1 Percent Club. These are people who understand scale and know why business systems matter more than ever.

What You'll Experience

* Smart Classes: Happening on 11 and 12 August. Practical sessions on dashboards, inventory, automation, app building, and tax compliance. Built for business owners, not just coders.

* Live Demos: On 13 and 14 August, Indian partners will showcase actual Odoo deployments running in D2C brands, retail chains, hospitals, factories, and service businesses.

* Odoo 19 Launch Preview: Get early access to upcoming features across CRM, Accounting, Manufacturing, HR, and eCommerce modules.

* Meet the Developers: Talk directly to the people who build Odoo. Ask how it works. Learn what's coming. Build something better.

* Odoo POS Experience Cafe: Enjoy snacks and drinks ordered through a live Odoo POS system. See how real cafes and shops use it every day.

* Odoo Smart Mart: Explore official Odoo merchandise. Tees, notebooks, mugs, and accessories designed for modern workspaces.

Who Should Attend

This event is designed for:

* Students exploring tech careers

* Founders and business owners across industries

* Startup teams looking to scale faster

* Retailers, franchisees, and POS users

* Developers, accountants, consultants, and IT heads

* Anyone tired of working in silos and looking for clarity in operations The Numbers Speak

* Over 240 exhibitors across 15+ sectors

* More than 80,000 people registered

* 20000+ expected to attend live in Gandhinagar

* 100+ sessions across two days

Event Information

Smart Classes: 11 and 12 August 2025

Main Event: 13 and 14 August 2025

Venue: Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Registration and Details: https://www.odoo.com/r/shya2

About Odoo: https://www.odoo.com/r/shya1

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)