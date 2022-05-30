New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/GPRC): Music festivals are back, incredibly, India's brand-new techno music festival 'Off-Grid' in Kullu was a mega success.

Six hundred revelers from all across the country travelled to the festival to catch their favorite artists performing in an undeniably spectacular festival landscape to partake in the post-pandemic largest techno-music event of its kind in the hills.

This event is a venture of actor turned entrepreneur, Asmita Sood and music enthusiast and lawyer by profession, Aman Lakhani who have come together to give their fellow music lovers an unforgettable time.

Commenting on the success of the fest Asmita said "Coming out of the pandemic, it just feels like everybody is wanting to get together, and we saw that with 'Off-Grid'. We did a lot of planning in the past one year to curate the fest.

Location was the key, and since I am from Shimla - I knew the location like my neighborhood. I think what makes the festival so special and unique is the setting. The success of the fest has provided a powerful impact. There aren't many events that take place in a city footprint this way, and it adds complexity and tons of intrigue."

Adding to the conversation an elated Aman Lakhani said, "Our target was to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to music fest aficionados. We had a wonderful headlining and it was a very good event, and now we're already planning the next season. The performers and partners are equally happy with the event and want to work with us again. We're excited. Next season would be bigger, braver, and bolder!"

The performances at the fest made people brave their way from their seats to stand in front of the stage to dance and sing along. Well-renowned artists like Maksim Dark, Citizen Kain, Anushka Menon and Invoker were charming and charismatic at the event as ever. Few couples even slow-danced with one another as the sun began to sink behind the Kullu trees.

However, after the sunset, letting the lights of the stage work their magic in the dimming dusk of the evening. There's no doubt about it - Asmita and Aman sure know how to put on a show! Everything combined the atmosphere was like a straight cut out of a movie scene - the kind of scene that embodies what celebration is truly about.

The festival wouldn't have been made possible without the time, energy, determination, and efforts of several people who are committed to this event's continued success. Co-powered by Budweiser, other event partners included Budwiser Beats, Salud Beverages, Jimmy's Cocktails, and InstaX. The event partner was Blanckanvas Media Pvt. Ltd.

"Unlike other music fests which tend to get uncomfortable and crowded, 'Off-Grid' was an intimate affair and not oversold or too crowded to be comfortable. Our long-term vision includes extending the fest to other geographies in the Asia-Pacific region and this season was quite the start in reaching that mark. We're just overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. People came up to us all night saying this was one of the best events they had ever been to, and they were planning to continue coming to the fest moving forward" said Asmita & Aman as they signed off for the moment.

