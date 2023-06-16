PNN

New Delhi [India], June 16: Alok Gotam and Nishant Singh, the visionary founders behind Olbrain, the Award-Winning Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) agent, are thrilled to introduce blunder.one--a revolutionary platform that is set to redefine the online dating and matchmaking experience.

After dedicating nearly seven years to the development of cutting-edge AGI technology, Alok and Nishant envision a future where AGI will replace jobs at a faster pace than anticipated. While this transition promises significant societal changes, it also raises concerns about the emergence of feelings of worthlessness, purposelessness, and aimlessness among individuals. Consequently, a pervasive sense of loneliness is likely to permeate society, leading to diminished interest in relationships and marriages, ultimately jeopardizing procreation and the continuity of our species.

To address this pressing issue, Alok and Nishant believe that cultivating deep connections among mutually compatible humans is essential.

Recognizing the need to proactively prepare for this impending reality and acknowledging the absence of a platform that genuinely fosters meaningful connections, the visionary duo is launching blunder.one. This platform aims to counteract the potential unintended consequences of AGI by addressing the underlying issue of loneliness that may arise in its wake.

By facilitating genuine connections and fostering a sense of belonging, blunder.one endeavors to mitigate the negative effects of an increasingly isolated society. Through their innovative approach, Alok and Nishant seek to equip individuals with the tools and support needed to navigate this transformative period successfully.

How will this be achieved? In a world saturated with swipes and arranged marriages, Alok and Nishant firmly believe that humans are the ultimate judges of compatibility. They understand that finding a true match goes beyond the limitations of run-of-the-mill AI-based matching algorithms. Only by leveraging the power of their digital clones, which are capable of understanding their true essence, can individuals discover their mutually compatible partner. "We've spent over a decade on other platforms without any success. We realized that the key to genuine connections lies within ourselves," says Alok. "To forge deep connections, it takes 10,000 hours of conscious effort in relationship building, bit-by-bit. That's where our focus should be--not on endless swiping, but on nurturing those connections."

blunder.one presents a unique investment opportunity with the potential to become a $100 billion business. It sets itself apart by prioritizing compatible matching and catering not only to the Indian mindset but also to the universal desire for genuine connections. "Our platform transcends cultural boundaries and taps into the universal longing for real connections," emphasizes Alok. By focusing on authenticity rather than superficial profiles and pranks, blunder.one empowers individuals to be their true selves and find companionship on their own terms.

The name blunder.one carries a profound backstory rooted in the fear of making mistakes. It signifies a paradigm shift from fearing errors to embracing them as catalysts for personal growth and connection. Blunders become stepping stones to self-discovery, authentic expression, and the establishment of deep connections.

Motivated by their own disillusionment with the monotonous left swipe, right swipe culture, and the societal pressures of arranged marriages, Alok and Nishant embarked on a mission to create something different. Their vision extends far beyond surface-level judgments and societal expectations. "We're done with superficiality. We want someone who truly sees us--our quirks, our dreams, and our authentic selves," says Nishant. Inspired by the iconic line "I see you" from the movie Avatar, blunder.one aims to create a space where individuals can be seen and understood on a profound level. In a fast-paced world that has left us feeling disconnected from ourselves and others, blunder.one seeks to bridge that gap and connect individuals who can fill the void in each other's lives.

Join Alok Gotam, Nishant Singh, and the blunder.one community on a transformative journey of genuine connections. Together, let's redefine the meaning of companionship in a world where authenticity is paramount.

