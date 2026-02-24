New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Rakesh Bharti Mittal on Monday announced that Teacher App 2.0 is designed to support teachers across India, providing a one-stop platform for pedagogy, lesson plans, and quality educational content.

The app now covers the entire National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 curriculum, from class one to class 12. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the Teacher App 2.0, powered by AI, in collaboration with Bharti Airtel and CK12 Foundation.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal highlighted that the app has expanded its scope, offering a comprehensive digital learning platform. The Teacher App 2.0 features include a content library, personalised learning experience, engaging learning tools, and accessibility across multiple platforms.

"Teacher App was launched in November 2024 and that was a time when we committed ourselves and the nation that this should be one stop shop for teachers to come back again and yet again to understand the issues on pedagogy, lesson plans...We started with offering up to the primary curriculum and content, and with the new partnership, I am extremely happy to share that the Teacher App is now available for the entire NEP 2020 from class one to class 12. All subjects, all domains, and anything a teacher will need to impart a quality lecture in the classroom", he said.

This initiative aims to empower educators and enhance teaching quality, aligning with India's vision for inclusive and future-ready education, and equip teachers with subject-wise content and tools necessary to enhance classroom teaching and learning outcomes.

Earlier on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the technological advances in the Indian education system, reflecting on the 'The Teachers App 2.0.'The Union Minister earlier today launched the app made by Bharti Airtel, in collaboration with CK-12 Foundation, a global philanthropy group.

Speaking to the media, the Minister highlighted the recent launch of two large language models (LLMs), BharatGen and Sarvam, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Impact Summit 2026, expressing hope that similar AI capabilities would soon be incorporated into the app.

Praising the achievement, he described the initiative as "a step forward" in improving governance and operational efficiency in schools and colleges."India's education system is gradually moving towards AI in various dimensions. Today, Bharti Airtel, in collaboration with CK-12 Foundation, a global philanthropy group, has launched a new Teachers App... My expectation, and also my suggestion, is that all this will gradually be implemented in the Indian Large Language Model. This time, at the AI Impact Summit, the Prime Minister launched two major Large Language Models in India: BharatGen and Sarvam...The school and college governance model will also need to be improved. Today, we have taken a step forward in that direction," the Union Minister said.

Earlier last week, the Union Minister emphasised that integrating artificial intelligence into education has become a national priority to empower the country's youth.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapan in the national capital, Pradhan emphasised that using AI in the education sector has become a priority for the government now.

"It is our responsibility to provide AI-enabled education to India's new generation. The Prime Minister organised the AI Impact Summit to encourage India's new generation, and they are participating in it. Using AI in education, how we can strengthen our students, schools, and teachers by leveraging AI has become a priority," he said. (ANI)

