New Delhi [India], July 23: The much-anticipated press conference of the upcoming film Haan Main Pagal was held on 19th July with great enthusiasm and participation from the film's cast and special guests. The film is scheduled to premiere exclusively on KableOne OTT on 25th July 2025.

The event saw the presence of the film's talented star cast including Himanshi Khurana, Swatantra Bharat, Ajay Jethi, Abhishant Rana, Pratyaksh Panwar, Abhianshu Vohra, along with other members of the ensemble cast. The actors shared their experiences, behind-the-scenes stories, and excitement for the film's release.

Adding prestige to the event, Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik attended as the chief guest, accompanied by her husband. Sakshi Malik expressed her admiration for the film and the team behind it. She shared that this was her first time attending a press conference, and she felt honored and excited to be part of the occasion. She also conveyed her interest in associating with similar ventures and creative platforms in the future.

Mr. Sumeet Singh, the Managing Director of Saga Studios, also graced the event and uplifted everyone present with his motivational words and inspiring mindset. His address energized the atmosphere, encouraging both the cast and the attendees with his vision for storytelling and digital cinema.

With Haan Main Pagal set to release on 25th July on KableOne OTT, audiences can look forward to a unique, engaging, and heartfelt cinematic experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by KableOne. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)