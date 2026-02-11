VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 11: Multi-hyphenate creator Omkar Jaitly is adding a powerful new chapter to his creative journey at the crossroads of music, cinema, and digital innovation. The advocate-turned-producer is set to launch his very own OTT platform, My OTT, with the worldwide release of the music video Teri Fitrat Dagabaaz 2.0, a project designed to deliver a stylish, globally appealing cinematic experience.

Also Read | OPPO K14x 5G Sale Date, Price in India.

Presented by OJ Music and Production in association with Sama Aluola Events, Dubai, the music video is produced and directed by Omkar Jaitly, also known as, Royal Munda OJ, a prolific filmmaker with an extensive body of work. Royal Munda OJ has directed over 60 music videos for leading labels such as T-Series and Zee Music, along with numerous TV commercials and feature films. His portfolio also includes the production of 80 short films for the Government of India, 76 web series for platforms like Netflix and Amazon, and the feature film Tantra, marking him as a seasoned storyteller across formats.

The project is backed by Executive Producer Deepak Jain, a prominent Indian businessman now making his foray into the film industry, and led on-ground by Project Head Daizel Cutinho, who has worked extensively across Bollywood films and music videos. Cutinho, who is also a professional cabin crew member, brings a unique blend of discipline, coordination, and creative production experience to the project.

Also Read | ChiChi Leaked Video Hoax: Why the Vera Hill Viral Link is a Cyber Trap.

Teri Fitrat Dagabaaz 2.0 features Waqas Dubai Wala and Riya Chauhan in lead roles. Waqas Dubai Wala, a widely recognized personality in Dubai with millions of followers across social media, enjoys immense popularity in Dubai, Pakistan, and India. Known for his massive fan following and public appeal, this marks his debut project in the film industry, adding a fresh and highly anticipated presence to the music video. Riya Chauhan is known for multiple debuts in fashion shows and has been gaining popularity among the audience in Dubai.

Shot across Dubai and Oman, the video combines striking international locations with an emotionally charged narrative rooted in modern relationship dynamics, reflecting contemporary Bollywood music aesthetics. The production scale is equally impressive, with an estimated budget of 3.5 million AED, covering music videos and associated web content, underlining the project's global ambition and premium execution. Making his screen debut, Waqas Dubai Wala adds fresh energy and global visibility to the project.

The release of Teri Fitrat Dagabaaz 2.0 also marks the official launch of My OTT, a platform envisioned as a new digital destination for music videos, independent films, web series, and original content. For Omkar Jaitly, who has spent nearly a decade producing music videos, short films, web series, and feature projects, this move into platform ownership represents a natural evolution. His collaborations with industry giants such as T-Series and Zee Music, along with his work on Tantra (2023), have steadily built his reputation as a creator with both creative depth and production scale.

Adding further distinction to his profile, Omkar Jaitly's contributions extend beyond entertainment into law, social advocacy, and public service. In April 2024, he received presidential recognition for his commitment to social responsibility, highlighting his multifaceted impact beyond the creative industry.

Supporting the project's international travel and logistics is Redefining Tourism, the official travel partner. Widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most trusted travel names for female-only trips, Redefining Tourism founded by Sanjeev Jaitly is known for its curated, small-group experiences with a strong emphasis on safety, community, and women empowerment, ensuring seamless and secure travel for the production team.

With Teri Fitrat Dagabaaz 2.0 setting the tone, My OTT aims to spotlight bold storytelling, music-driven narratives, and globally styled Indian productions. As Omkar Jaitly steps into his newest role as an OTT platform founder, the industry watches closely as this ambitious digital chapter begins.

Releasing Worldwide Soon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)