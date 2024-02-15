New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Speaking on the floor of the Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday presented a overview of some of the policies being implemented to empower the citizens in the national capital.

This is the fifth Budget session of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Budget session that convened today is expected to continue till February 21.

As part of his initial remarks, LG Saxena said that the Aam Aadmi Party government was working with dedication and sincerity to match the immense faith placed in it by the people and to transform Delhi into a world class city.

At the outset before delving into specifics, Saxena said Delhi has robust economic fundamentals with its per capita income of Delhi around 2.6 times higher when compared to national average.

He added that the revenue in the national capital is consistently surplus.

The economy of Delhi witnessed real GSDP expansion of 9.18 per cent in 2022-23 as compared to a growth of 7.2 per cent in GDP at national level, he noted.

Out of the budget of Rs 78,800 crore earmarked for financial year 2023-24, about Rs 43,700 crore has been allocated for implementation of various developmental schemes, programmes and capital projects.

Stating that the share of the services sector in Delhi's economy is about 85 per cent, he said it reflected the inherent strengths of the economy.

Further, he also delved into education, which his government has given a special thrust to.

"Education is the most powerful tool which we can use to improve the world. My Government is keen to enhance the quality of education, improve infrastructure and introduce new technologies in the academic curriculum. 21 per cent budgetary allocation for the education sector in the current financial year is the highest among all the states and UTs in India," the LG said.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio at all level of education in Delhi is also higher than all India level, he asserted.

"Due to focused attention on improving the quality of education there has been incredible rise in pass percentages in government schools. Pass percentage for the academic session 2022-2023 for class X and XII was 99.68 and 98.96.15 new Government Schools have been opened in the Academic Session 2023-24 and science stream has been introduced in 19 schools."

Speaking about health, he said with approximately 12 per cent of the Budget allocated to public health, it remains a primary focus of his government.

"Health for all is not only a desirable goal but also an essential investment in human resources," the LG said.

Among the various social sector schemes, he said his government was working tirelessly for the social and economic welfare of senior citizens, women in distress, poor widows, differently-abled and disadvantaged sections.

Pensions ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month is being given to around 9 lakh beneficiaries. As many as eight scholarship schemes are being implemented for welfare of the SC/ST/OBC communities. More than 72 lakh beneficiaries have been provided subsidised rations through Fair Price Shops.

"Delhi has pioneered free travel for women in government buses, surpassing 100 crore free trips...To address the mobility demand and for unlocking economic potential of the National Capital Region, 3 Regional Rapid Transit System projects have been prioritized viz. Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar and Delhi Panipat. Once completed RRTS will become the most energy efficient public transit system," he said. (ANI)

