Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI/PR Newswire): Most cancer patients and caregivers agree that the financial aspect of cancer treatment is often the most stressful one. To counter this problem, Onco.com has introduced a subscription plan called Onco Care Plus. It provides access to quality cancer services at discounted rates, helping the patient save upto Rs 50,000.

Onco Care Plus is available at just Rs 399 per month, and provides services like free doctor consultation, 15 per cent off on cancer treatment costs, 25 per cent off for diagnostic tests, free nutrition plans, among many more.

Also Read | Deep Water Movie Review: Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas' Erotic Thriller is Laughably Bad With No Tension at All (LatestLY Exclusive).

It also gives cancer patients and caregivers access to a dedicated care manager who will hand-hold them through their treatment journey, providing guidance, information, and help as required.

Onco Care Plus is designed to help patients benefit from world class facilities in cancer care, while simultaneously reducing the financial burden of cancer treatment. From diagnosis to after-treatment follow-ups, all stages of a cancer journey are covered under this plan.

Also Read | Mumbai: Maharashtra Government Hikes Monthly Allowance for Orphans, Homeless Children to Rs 2,500 per Child.

Sharing the vision behind Onco Care Plus, Rashie Jain, CEO and co-founder of Onco.com, said, "Cancer treatment requires an integrative approach as patients need not only medical guidance but care on side effect management, nutrition, counseling and other financial needs. With Onco Care Plus, we bring to our patients a plan that allows them to get access to medical as well as ancillary care all under one umbrella and even between their doctor visits have 24*7 guidance available from the comfort of their home."

Dr Amit Jotwani, Co-founder and Chief Oncologist, Onco.com said, "Onco Care Plus program helps patients and their families with discounts on tests and treatments in addition to uninterrupted support, information and guidance through the smartphone app and trained, dedicated care manager thus simplifying the cancer treatment journey for them."

With an estimated 1 out of every 10 Indians likely to be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives, cancer has become a colossal health and humanitarian issue in India. Better access to evidence-based and multidisciplinary treatment plans can help improve treatment outcomes drastically.

Since a majority of the services under Onco Care Plus can be accessed online, it helps patients avoid unnecessary travel and exposure to viruses. Patients can choose from Onco's pan India network of over 1500 oncologists and 500+ treatment centers for these services.

Onco Cancer Plus can be availed at 10 per cent cashback by downloading the free app here.

Onco.com is India's leading cancer care management platform that empowers cancer patients and their families with the right information on their treatment, and provides them with the care they deserve. With a strong focus on a patient-centric approach, Onco.com has served over 100,000 patients, in over 18 countries, so far.

For any questions on cancer treatment, contact a Care Manager through the Onco Cancer Care app, or by calling +91 79965 79965.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767652/Onco.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)