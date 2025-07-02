One Point One Solutions Limited achieves prestigious CMMI V3.0 Maturity Level 3 certification for Development and Services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: One Point One Solutions Limited a leading provider of business process management and technology solutions, has been awarded the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) V3.0 Maturity Level 3 Certification for both Development (DEV) and Services (SVC). This achievement places 1Point1 Solutions among a select group of Indian organisations to have attained this internationally recognized standard.

CMMI Level 3 certification reflects the company's consistent use of well-defined processes and practices. It highlights 1Point1 Solutions' focus on quality, operational discipline and continuous improvement across all development and service functions.

"Receiving the CMMI V3.0 Maturity Level 3 Certification is a significant step for 1Point1 Solutions," said Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, 1Point1 Solutions. "It confirms the strength and alignment of our internal systems with global benchmarks and reinforces our aim to provide dependable and high-quality solutions to our clients."

The certification process involved a detailed assessment of 1Point1 Solutions' workflows to ensure they meet global standards for software development and service delivery. It offers further assurance to clients and partners of the company's capability to consistently deliver efficient and reliable results that support business growth.

