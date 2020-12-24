Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Television presenter and producer Naved Jafri and Sandeep J Agrawal have launched 'Merchants of Indian Origin' (MIO) - a first-of-its-kind platform - which offers its clients an opportunity to meet new business contacts, leads, clients and customers from different parts of the globe and promote their products and services. It will act as not just any networking platform but also attempt to create a single global business community by connecting trade beyond borders.

A glittering star studded event was organised at STAX - Hyatt Regency, Mumbai to introduce Merchants of Indian Origin attended by who is who of Bollywood in its inagural program.

MIO helps the users meet decision-makers, gain knowledge, and expertise from one another and also exchange business referrals.

MIO has annual and lifetime memberships with huge benefits for members like global networking and cross-selling opportunities, small format business meetups locally, online business webinars, and much more. Members can connect to the global network of merchants through MIO app; you can register online to be MIO member, it's simple and easy.

Distinguished names from Bollywood Jhonny Lever, Madhur Bhandarkar, Aman Verma, Vindu Dara Singh, Sameera Sayed, Anupriya Agrawal and many more were the distinguished guests at the launch. Manish Mandana, of Mandana Industries, a prominent name in the fashion & lifestyle industry, and Kamlesh Hemdev of Ghana Singh Jewels, also graced the event.

At the event, the organisers felicitated directors of short movies nominated in different film festivals. Director Manu Chaubey was felicitated for his short flick 'Panama With Love'; and Vinod Sharma was honoured for his short film 'Barf Ka Gola', which has been nominated in 4 prestigious international film festivals.

Talking about the launch of the event, it's Co-founder Naved Jafri said, "We have already started our chapters in Hong Kong with our two successful meets, one in October and one in November 2020; where we had professionals from banking, trade and finance, shipment and logistics, IT developers and law. So, the momentum has already begun."

Sandeep J Agrawal with 3 decades of entrepreneurial success, has been relentless in his endeavors towards building a global community of entrepreneurs.

A Hongkonger for last 12 years, he has garnered a distinct advantage to diversify & expand his business across borders of the Asian, Gulf & European countries.

On the launch he said, "Our way forward is to create global business communities in 12 different countries by organising large scale events. Bringing the NRI merchants together and our global presence gives us a lead here. Our next goal is to recognize the efforts of our NRI merchants in different countries for their contribution to their respective nations by felicitating them with achievement awards.

Should I say, this is a tremendously delightful moment for us, to share this opportunity with you all business leaders. Merchants of Indian Origin is not just any networking platform but an attempt to create a single global business community by connecting trade beyond borders. As founders, we invite you to join our pursuit; let's build a purposeful and progressive business community and let's grow together."

Veteran Bollywood actor Jhonny Lever congratulated the founders of MIO for the launch of their new venture. "I offer my best wishes to Naved and Sandeep for starting this firm. It will help bring various kinds of merchants of Indian Origin on a common platform and help in ease of doing business."

National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar - who is known for cult films like Page 3, Chandni Bar, Corporate, Fashion - also conveyed his best wishes to the MIO.

"This is a unique platform which will bridge the gap between the Indian diaspora and help the Indian community connect and cooperate. I wish the founders all the very best," said Bhandarkar.

Anupriya Agrawal who is an integral part of MIO also commended Naved and Sandeep for coming up with such a unique concept and wished the duo all the luck.

"In these changing times when the world getting cut-off due to the pandemic, a platform like MIO will help businessmen and merchants from all over the globe connect. This symbiotic relationship will be beneficial for merchants of every sector to connect and boost their businesses," said Ms. Agrawal.

MIO is the latest offshoot of Chand Seth, MD, SOS: Nitelife - A specialised event management company. SOS: Nitelife, Synegy of Services Nitelife Pvt. Ltd. known for its unmatched commitment to delivering the highest possible level of services thus turning them into Huge Success.

