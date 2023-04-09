Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union minister Jitendra Singh, who holds Atomic Energy and Space portfolio among others, on Sunday said that nearly one-tenth (9 per cent) share of electricity is likely to be from nuclear sources by the year 2047 -- when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence.

This, he said, would help in getting closer to the commitment of achieving the net zero target by 2070.

Minister Singh made these remarks after holding a review meeting with a group of senior scientists from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Department of Atomic Energy, in Mumbai.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow in late 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, including India's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2070.

India also committed to reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030.

Further, the Minister said that the other target laid down by the Department of Atomic Energy is achieving a 20-gigawatt capacity of nuclear power generation by the year 2030, which according to him will be a major milestone placing India as the third-largest producer of atomic energy after the US and France.

Citing applications of atomic energy, Minister Singh said one hallmark of the PM Modi-led government is that for the first time, it is being used for applications in sectors like, for example, for increasing the shelf life of fruits like apples and agriculture products, for using latest technologies in the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

By doing so, he said India had shown the world how to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. (ANI)

