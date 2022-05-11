Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of National Technology Day, celebrated on May 11 annually to commemorate the achievements of scientists, researchers, engineers etc., Alok Bansal, Visionet Systems India's MD and Global Head of BFSI Business believes India's economic future will be defined by a digitally skilled workforce. He says, "India has a large youth population and how we train and skill them will decide whether or not we can maximise our demographic dividend.

The post-pandemic era has pushed businesses across the country onto a digital highway and those who cannot keep up with the tectonic shifts in technology, will fall by the wayside. India is already seeing spiralling unemployment numbers and unless we plug the skill gaps, an entire generation of young Indians will remain unemployable."

Technology is today the bedrock of every industry, and without adequate knowledge of AI, data management, analytics, AR (Augmented Reality), Blockchain, Robotics, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and IoT, even educated youth will find it hard to find jobs in domestic and international markets, says Alok Bansal and adds, "Today, be it farming, banking, real estate, hospitality, medicine, media or retail, technology is indispensable. We need to look beyond traditional rote-learning centric education models to impart skills that young people can actually use in an increasingly competitive world."

To do something tangible in order to utilise untapped potential, Visionet has initiated 'Unnati for India,' a massive skilling project that will impart critical technology know-how to underserved youth for free. With a mix of offline and online modules as well as on-site practical learning, beneficiaries absorb foundational knowledge of AI, data science, financial and digital applications. Says Alok Bansal, "Apart from skilling the young, upskilling the existing workforce is also very important as technology is changing everyday. If we are to go head-to-head with global competitors, we must have with us, teams that are immensely proficient, flexible and adaptive to change. If we want to be a global power in the near future, we must start developing future-forward skilling processes right this minute."

