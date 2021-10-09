Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): ONLY is proud to celebrate its ethos of individuality and women empowerment with the launch of the "The ONLY Thing I Want is Everything" festive campaign.

The face of ONLY, Bollywood Actress Ananya Panday, features in a fun video created to inspire the ONLY girl and celebrate her uniqueness through authentic self-expression.

The ONLY girl is highly ambitious and also selective about what she wants. She loves her own company and is also the life of every party. And capturing this fascinating enigma between only and everything is the foundation of the campaign. The Gen-Z attitude of not wanting to settle for one thing and in turn wanting it all at once is perfectly captured in a memorable track which is all set to become the new age anthem.

"This campaign was extra special for me as it allows me to re-iterate the idea that we really want it all. ONLY reflects what my generation represents: the importance of being true to ourselves while continuing to reach for the stars. And it only helps to do it all wearing ONLY," Actress, Ananya Panday said on the association.

"Remaining true to our brand's core essence, it was important for us to re-iterate and celebrate the ONLY girl we designed for. This campaign and the new collection is emblematic of the modern ONLY consumer - aspirational, confident and edgy, and they define success on their terms. We are thrilled at this representation of the ONLY girl," says Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at BESTSELLER India.

ONLY partnered with Dentsu, a multinational media and digital marketing communications company, to create this campaign.

Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu, said, "It was fun working for ONLY's festive campaign. Today's young women are extremely ambitious. But, they are also very selective about what they want. We found this conundrum very interesting; the tension between Only and Everything. That's how the idea came up: 'The only thing I want is everything'. The ONLY collection for the season is amazing and Ananya Panday was sweet to work with. I had fun writing the song and was happy with the way the music turned out too. It's got zing."

Abhinav Kaushik, Office Head, Taproot Dentsu, added "The excitement that we had whilst working on this ONLY campaign is abundantly visible through the super-cool execution. The Gen-Z attitude and the personality of the ONLY girl is brought to life in a manner that beautifully straddles the life and times of these millennials, their ambition and their desire to access, possess and be a part of everything and more - in a limited time. Their days filled with choices and tasks, and they don't want to compromise on anything. That's why the ONLY THING THEY WANT IS EVERYTHING."

The new campaign will hero the brand's signature styles for the new season and this campaign film is a manifestation of the core campaign message - 'The Only Thing I Want is Everything'.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qv44T3afbTE

