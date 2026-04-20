PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: What if a smartphone could take photos like a professional camera, without the professional price tag? The OPPO Find X9 Ultra, which is launching globally on April 21st, comes with a dual 200MP camera system tuned by Hasselblad -- a Danish camera brand trusted by professional photographers and even NASA -- so every shot delivers true-to-life colours and exceptional detail. Expected to start at around Rs. 1 lakh, it sits in the same league as some of the other premium flagships, but with Easy EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, buyers can own it for as low as Rs. 831/month* with zero down payment at select partner stores, making a flagship feel far more within reach.

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The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is the top-spec model in OPPO's Find X9 lineup, sitting above the OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. It has a centrally located circular camera module and is available in three colours: Earth Tundra, Velvet Sand Canyon, and Polar Glacier.

What does the display look like? The OPPO Find X9 Ultra features a 6.78-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Whether you are scrolling through your feed, binge-watching your favourite show, or in the middle of an intense gaming session, every frame looks sharp, vivid, and fluid -- exactly what a premium flagship display should deliver.

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Display highlights:

- Crisp, detailed visuals even on a large 6.78-inch screen

- Smooth 144Hz refresh rate for lag-free gaming and scrolling

- OLED panel for deep blacks and vibrant colours

How durable is the OPPO Find X9 Ultra?

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is tipped to carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings--the highest level of dust and water protection available. IP69K, in particular, means the phone can handle high-pressure water jets, making it one of the most rugged flagships available.

Design highlights:

- Premium finishes in three colour options

- P66/IP68/IP69/IP69K protection

- Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

- Snap Key to access AI Mind Space functions

Will it handle gaming and multitasking?

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra may run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 -- one of the most powerful mobile chips available, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. In simple terms: apps open instantly, heavy games run without lag, and you can switch between tasks without slowdowns.

Performance highlights:

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

- 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM

- Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage

- Built for heavy multitasking and high-end gaming

What makes the cameras special?

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a quad-camera system with a 200MP main sensor and a separate 200MP primary telephoto, a combination rarely seen on any smartphone. Hasselblad tuning means colours look natural rather than over-processed, and a True Color Camera system improves low-light shots significantly. An optional external telephoto kit is also expected for advanced photography users.

Camera highlights:

- Rear: 200MP ultra-sensing main + 200MP primary telephoto + 50MP secondary telephoto (10x optical zoom) + 50MP ultrawide

- Front: 50MP with a 56% increase in pixel count- Hasselblad tuning with improved light sensitivity

- Optional external telephoto kit

How long will the battery last?

The Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to pack a 7,050 mAh battery, large enough for a full day of photography, streaming, and gaming. When you do need to charge, 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging means a quick top-up, not a long wait.

Battery highlights:

- 7,050 mAh battery

- 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging

What software does it run?

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is expected to run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, bringing a smoother overall experience, better app compatibility, and updated privacy features.

Software highlights:

- ColorOS 16, based on Android 16

- Updated UI and system features

- Improved overall smoothness

OPPO Find X9 Ultra - Expected price and release date

OPPO has not officially confirmed pricing. That said, the base variant is expected to start around Rs. 1 lakh, with higher-spec models likely matching the price range of Apple and Samsung flagships. The global launch -- first outside China -- is on April 21st.

*Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are based on early speculations and reports. Please wait for official OPPO announcements for confirmed details.

Deals and offers on OPPO smartphonesWhile buyers wait for the Find X9 Ultra, Bajaj Finserv's limited-time zero down payment offer is live on select OPPO phones until April 30, 2026:

- OPPO A6X - EMIs starting from Rs. 1,000/-, tenure up to 18 months + Save up to Rs. 5,000 OR get up to 30% off.

- OPPO Reno 15 series - EMIs starting from Rs. 1,917/-, tenure up to 24 months + Save up to Rs. 5,000 OR get up to 30% off.

*Disclaimer: The EMI amount may vary based on offers and availability. Buyers can visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store for the latest information.

How to buy OPPO Find X9 Ultra on Easy EMIs

Smartphone users can upgrade to the OPPO Find X9 Ultra without straining their finances by opting for an Easy EMI plan. Purchasing through a Bajaj Finserv partner store simplifies the process and gives customers more flexibility at the time of checkout. Here is how buyers can purchase the device after launch:

1. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

2. Select the OPPO Find X9 Ultra variant of choice.

3. Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout.

4. Choose a flexible tenure between 1 and 60 months.

5. Complete the purchase and take the new smartphone home.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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