NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 18: Bajaj Finance Limited is making gold loans more accessible and transparent with its Gold Loan Calculator, a powerful tool designed to help borrowers estimate their loan eligibility and repayment details. As part of the Bajaj Finserv Loan Fest 2025, individuals can now leverage this digital tool to secure a gold loan of up to Rs. 2 crore at competitive interest rates.

Also Read | On Which Channel Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Matches Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

Empowering Borrowers with the Gold Loan Calculator

Gold has long been a symbol of financial security in India. Instead of selling their gold jewellery, individuals can now use it as collateral to secure a loan quickly and efficiently. The gold loan calculator offered by Bajaj Finance simplifies this process by allowing borrowers to determine their loan amount based on the weight and purity of their gold. With this tool, customers can make well-informed financial decisions, ensuring better planning for their immediate and long-term expenses.

Also Read | Posani Krishna Murali Taken Into CID Custody for Making Derogatory Remarks Against Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Key Benefits of Using the Gold Loan Calculator

* Instant Loan Estimation - Get a clear understanding of the loan amount you can avail based on the gold's value.

* Transparency - Know the applicable gold loan interest rates and repayment terms before applying.

* Customised Loan Planning - Adjust loan tenure and amount to align with financial requirements.

Why Choose Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan During Loan Fest?

The Bajaj Finserv Loan Fest 2025 presents an excellent opportunity for borrowers to benefit from competitive interest rates, quick approvals and fast disbursals on gold loan. With loan amounts from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, convenient repayment options, and free insurance of pledged gold, customers can efficiently manage their financial needs, whether for medical expenses, business expansion, education, or personal commitments. The loan application process is hassle-free, with minimal documentation and swift disbursal, ensuring that funds are available when needed most.

How to Apply for a Gold Loan?

Applying for a gold loan with Bajaj Finance is a seamless process:

1. Use the Gold Loan Calculator - Enter the gold weight and purity to estimate the loan amount, tenure and interest payable.

2. Visit the Nearest Branch or Apply Online - Complete the application and submit minimal documentation.

3. Gold Valuation and Loan Approval - Bajaj Finance representative evaluate the pledged gold and finalise loan terms.

4. Receive Quick Disbursal - Upon approval, funds are transferred to the borrower's account promptly.

T&C Apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 80.41 million customers. Bajaj Finance has a credit rating of AAA/Stable for its Fixed Deposit program from CRISIL and ICRA, AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing from CRISIL, India Ratings, CARE and ICRA, and A1+ for short-term borrowing from CRISIL, India Ratings and ICRA. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable and a short-term rating of A-3 by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)