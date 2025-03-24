VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: The OTTplay Awards 2025 lit up Mumbai's JW Marriott with a glittering celebration of India's finest digital entertainment talent. Held on 22 March, the third edition of the country's only pan-India OTT awards brought together the biggest stars and storytellers from across the nation, honouring the best in web series and films under the banner of 'One Nation, One OTT Award'.

The evening saw over 80 industry luminaries--including Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kajol, Jyotika, Rajkummar Rao, Nimisha Sajayan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sriimurali, Hina Khan, Kani Kusruti, Avinash Tiwary, and Aditi Rao Hydari--come together in a spectacular show of talent and unity. Hosts Aparshakti Khurana and Kubbra Sait brought infectious energy to the stage, guiding audiences through a night packed with memorable moments.

Big wins and brilliant moments

The OTTplay Awards 2025 celebrated a stellar line-up of content, with major wins for Panchayat, Girls Will Be Girls, Freedom at Midnight, Paatal Lok, Poacher, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and Black Warrant.

Manoj Bajpayee (Despatch) and Anupam Kher (Vijay 69) won Best Actor (Popular and Critics, respectively), while Kajol (Do Patti) and Parvathy Thiruvothu (Manorathangal) were honoured in the Best Actress categories.

The web series segment delivered emotional highs and iconic reunions. Jyotika (Dabba Cartel) won Best Supporting Actor (Female), presenting the Critics' Best Actress award in fluent Marathi to her co-star Nimisha Sajayan (Poacher), in a heartfelt on-stage reunion.

Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2) and Raghav Juyal emerged victorious in the Critics' and Popular categories for Best Actor (Male), while Aditi Rao Hydari was recognised for her impactful performance in Heeramandi.

The night was also marked by cross-generational celebrations. Anupam Kher and Shekhar Suman took the stage to cheer on Patralekha, who won Breakthrough Performance (Female), while her husband Rajkummar Rao led the standing ovation. Kher also treated the audience to an impromptu acting masterclass by performing a powerful scene from his 1984 classic Saaransh.

Winners also included The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Lives and Shark Tank, as the awards celebrated the full spectrum of India's OTT ecosystem--from legacy icons like Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan to emerging stars such as Avneet Kaur, Neeraj Madhav, Sidhant Gupta, and Sunny Kaushal.

Reunions and reflections

The evening witnessed iconic reunions that delighted fans and peers alike. The Family Man trio--Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani, and Neeraj Madhav--shared the stage for the first time since Season 1, joined by Jaideep Ahlawat, the upcoming season's antagonist and one of the evening's big winners.

Manoj Bajpayee also reconnected with director Sanjay Gupta and publicly applauded Nimisha Sajayan's rising body of work. Meanwhile, Fanaa fans revelled in nostalgia as Kunal Kohli presented Kajol with her award for Do Patti.

The Kannada film industry was proudly represented, with special felicitations for Sriimurali and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. Miheeka Daggubati also accepted the Best Talk Show Host award on behalf of her husband, Rana Daggubati.

One Nation, One OTT Award

Commenting on the significance of the event, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-founder, OTTplay Premium, said, "At OTTplay Awards, we celebrate the creators, the risk-takers, the icons--and the fans who can finish a season faster than their food delivery. With our "One Nation, One OTT Award" vision, the OTTplay Awards aim to transcend linguistic and platform boundaries, honouring exemplary work in web series, OTT films, and more across the vast and vibrant Indian entertainment landscape. So let's raise a toast to the stories that matter, the performances that stay with us, and to the golden era of streaming that's not coming--it's already here."

As the night concluded with Raghav Juyal's rousing speech and signature slow motion hook step, the OTTplay Awards 2025 stood as a vibrant testament to the dynamic future of Indian storytelling--united by content, creativity, and culture.

About OTTplay

OTTplay Premium is India's pioneering OTT aggregator, redefining content discovery and consumption with AI-driven recommendations. Offering a curated selection from 40+ leading OTT platforms, it delivers a personalised viewing experience tailored to individual preferences.

