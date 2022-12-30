New Delhi, December 30: Overseas financial assets of Indian residents declined by USD 43.9 billion during July-September 2022 due to reduction in reserves assets, even as trade credit, currency and deposits, and overseas direct investment recorded increase, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its India's International Investment Position (IIP), September 2022 report released on Friday. The reduction in non-residents' financial assets in India was relatively lower at USD 9.6 billion.

According to the report, net claims of non-residents on India increased by USD 34.3 billion during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022-23 and stood at USD 389.6 billion in September 2022. RBI Missed Inflation Target, Digital Currency Pilot Mark 2022 Map; Growth Vector to Dominate Ahead.

After Contracting Tuberculosis at 16, Tu … – Latest Tweet by The Nobel Prize. The reserve assets remained the dominant component at 62.9 per cent share in India's international financial assets. It had declined by USD 56.5 billion during July-September 2022, where valuation losses accounted for a major part.

The fall in India's foreign liabilities during Q2 of 2022-23 was attributed primarily to direct investment (net) outflows, portfolio, and other investments also recorded a marginal decline on a net basis, barring trade credit which increased by USD 5.1 billion. Variations in the exchange rate of rupee vis-a-vis other currencies also impacted the change in liabilities, when valued in US dollar terms, it said further.

Debt and non-debt liabilities continued to have equal share in total external liabilities. The ratio of international assets to international liabilities moderated to 68.5 per cent in September 2022 from 71.5 per cent a quarter ago.

