Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Pajson Agro India Limited processes raw cashew nuts into kernels under its 'Royal Mewa' brand, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Thursday, December 11, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 74.45 Crore(At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 63,09,600 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 each with a price band of ₹ 112 - ₹ 118 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- Anchor Portion - Up To 17,72,400 Equity Shares

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 11,82,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 9,00,000Equity Shares

- Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 20,97,600Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up To 3,57,600 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for Capital Expenditure towards the Establishment of a Second Cashew Processing Facility at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh and for General Corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on December 10, 2025, and the public Issue will open on December 11, 2025 and close on December 15, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited, and The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Aayush Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Pajson Agro India Limited, expressed, "Our journey began with a simple belief to deliver high-quality, ethically sourced cashew products that set benchmarks in consistency, taste and trust. Over the years, the company has grown from a regional processor to a Pan-India brand with a strong presence across 18 states, 3 Union Territories, and a network of 71 distributors, supported by long-standing relationships with leading industry partners.

This growth has been built on relentless focus on product quality, efficient processing, and customer-centric innovation. With our integrated value chain and utilisation of by-products for agricultural and industrial applications, we have continued to create sustainable impact and enhance value at every step.

As we take the next transformative step through this IPO, our vision is to further scale our processing capabilities, expand domestic and international reach, and strengthen our consumer brand 'Royal Mewa'. The establishment of our second processing facility in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, will significantly enhance capacity and support future growth, enabling us to serve a wider market with greater efficiency and product depth."

Mr. Parth Shah, Founder & Director of Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited, stated, "We are pleased to partner with Pajson Agro India Limited in its IPO journey. The company has established a strong presence in the cashew processing and dry fruits segment with a diversified business model across wholesale, institutional, exports, and its B2C brand 'Royal Mewa', supported by a wide pan-India distribution network and a reputed client base.

The IPO will play a key role in supporting the company's next phase of growth through the establishment of a second processing facility at Vizianagaram, enhancing capacity and operational efficiency. The funds raised will support the company in driving growth opportunities, expanding its market reach, and further strengthening its position in the value-added agri-processing industry."

