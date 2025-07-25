PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Patel Chem Specialities Limited, a prominent manufacturer of cellulose- and starch-based pharmaceutical excipients, has successfully concluded its Anchor Book allocation ahead of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled to open on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Among the anchor investors, Bengal Finance & Investment Private Limited emerged as the lead participant, being allotted 5,96,800 equity shares amounting to ₹5.01 crore, representing 30.03% of the total anchor portion.

Other anchor participants include Meru Investment Fund PCC, Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, Necta Bloom VCC - Regal Fund, Venturex Fund I, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, and Belgrave Investment Fund.

The company has allocated 19,87,200 equity shares to eight marquee anchor investors at ₹84 per share (including a premium of ₹74).

Mr. Swapnilsagar Vithalani, Co-founder & Director, Cumulative Capital Private Limited:

"At Cumulative Capital, we are proud to have played a central role in shaping and executing Patel Chem Specialities' IPO journey--from strategic planning and valuation to investor outreach and structuring. This successful anchor allocation reflects our ability to align credible, long-term capital with high-potential companies in niche, export-driven sectors. Patel Chem is a classic example of a fundamentally strong business with a differentiated product portfolio, global certifications, and a clear path for expansion. As merchant bankers, we remain committed to supporting the company's next phase of growth--unlocking value, enhancing governance, and building sustained institutional interest beyond the IPO."

