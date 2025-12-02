PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and integrated food processing company, has announced the launch of its 48th Patel's R Mart store located at Survey No. 33/1/B, Near Himalaya CHS Building, Lodha Heaven, Nilje Station Road, Nilje, Dombivali.

Continuing its expansion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the company is steadily expanding its footprint to serve high-density, fast-developing residential clusters with quality essentials, groceries, daily-need products, and household items at accessible price points. With each new outlet, the company reinforces its commitment to strengthening organised retail accessibility and enhancing customer convenience across suburban and emerging urban markets.

This new store marks another step forward in the company's growth strategy, supported by strong backward integration in sourcing, packaging, and logistics, enabling operational efficiency and consistent service as the retail network expands.

Commenting on the development, Mr Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said: "The opening of our 48th store highlights our sustained growth momentum and our vision to bring organised retail closer to every household. Dombivali East is an important residential hub, and this launch strengthens our connection with the community by offering essential products at great value. We remain committed to expanding within the Mumbai region while continuously improving customer experience, store productivity, and overall value creation."

