PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Patil Automation Limited (NSE:PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a leading provider of turnkey welding, assembly, and robotics-integrated automation systems, has announced the successful commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in Faridabad, Haryana.

Also Read | NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi, ISL 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Facility Overview

The newly operational facility is strategically located on Paali Road, Faridabad, and spans approximately 15,000 sq. ft. The unit is fully functional and currently operates with a team of 15 professionals.

Also Read | Petitioner Suffers From 'Holier-Than-Thou Syndrome': Allahabad High Court Slams Man for ‘Scandalous’ S*x Racket Claims Against Wife and Daughters.

The facility has been specifically established to cater to the Company's growing customer base in Northern India, enabling:

- Faster project execution

- Improved service responsiveness

- Enhanced proximity to key industrial clients

Strategic Rationale & Growth Outlook

The commissioning of the Faridabad facility marks a measured and strategic expansion in line with the Company's long-term growth roadmap.

With increasing adoption of automation across industries such as automotive, electric vehicles, and industrial manufacturing, the Company is well-positioned to benefit from strong sectoral tailwinds and rising industrial capex in North India.

This expansion strengthens the Company's pan-India manufacturing footprint, enhances execution capabilities, and supports its focus on scalability, operational efficiency, and customer-centric delivery. Commenting on the development, Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation Limited, said: "We are pleased to operationalize our Faridabad facility, marking a key step in our expansion journey. The unit strengthens our presence in North India and enhances our ability to serve customers with greater speed and efficiency. We remain optimistic about demand momentum and are committed to scaling our capabilities in a disciplined and sustainable manner."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)