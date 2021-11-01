New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pay Rs. 101 and upgrade to a new vivo smartphone on EMIs as low as Rs. 1,437 only on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Other benefits include cashback vouchers up to Rs. 5,000, No Cost EMI options, free home delivery and zero down payment on select products.

Some of the best-selling vivo smartphones on the EMI Store include:

vivo V21e (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,570 and cashback up to Rs. 5,000

vivo Y31 (128GB ROM, 6GB RAM) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,833, down payment of Rs. 5,499 and cashback up to Rs. 5,000

vivo X60 (128GB ROM, 8GB RAM) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,374, down payment of Rs. 5,832 and cashback up to Rs. 5,000

vivo Y20i (64GB ROM, 3GB RAM) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,149, down payment of Rs. 3,447 and cashback up to Rs. 5,000

vivo Y12G (64GB ROM, 3GB RAM) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,199, down payment of Rs. 3,597 and cashback up to Rs. 5,000

Benefits of purchasing a vivo smartphone from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

This festive season, shoppers can pay just Rs. 101 and bring home a new vivo smartphone on EMIs starting from just Rs. 1,437. Customers can also avail of other exciting offers on the EMI Store, such as instant discounts and cashback vouchers.

How to shop for vivo smartphones at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Choose the preferred vivo smartphone model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

Enter the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a solid intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

